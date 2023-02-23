U.S. Specialized Nondurable Goods Distributors, Including Books, Farm Supplies, Tobacco and Paints Distribution 2023: Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2027
Vital industry-specific data including metrics, benchmarks, historic numbers, growth rates and forecasts that will save countless hours of research.
Key Findings:
Specialized Nondurable Goods Distributors, Including Books, Farm Supplies, Tobacco and Paints Distribution Industry (U.S.) to reach $480,752,056,792 by 2029.
Specialized Nondurable Goods Distributors, Including Books, Farm Supplies, Tobacco and Paints Distribution Industry (U.S.), including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.
Core Benefits to Customer:
1) Comprehensive overview of an industry financial results, ratios, vital statistics and metrics in one package
2) Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies
3) Deep industry and company financials
This Analytics Report Features:
1) Historical data
2) Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR
3) Operating ratios
4) Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies
5) Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries
6) Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies
Pages: 70
Statistical Tables Provided: 33
Charts Provided: 21
Geographic: US
Designed to benefit:
Analysis and Financial Modeling
Investment Professionals
Lenders
M&A Advisors
Appraisers
Consultants
Key Data:
Industry Summary
Revenues historical through 2021
Revenues projected through 2029
Employee Count 2014-2021
Annual Growth Rate 2021
CAGR 2014 through 2021
CAGR 2022 through 2029
Top U.S. Companies
Employment and Establishments
Number of Firms 2014-2021
Number of Establishments 2014-2021
Employees, 2019-2021
Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment 2014-2021
Sales per Employee Average Annual Operating Ratios
Revenue Compared to All Industries
Expenses Compared to All Industries
Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries
Benchmarks
This Industry Compared to All Industries
Comparison of Revenues, Profits and Taxes to All Industries
Industry Results, Publicly-Held Companies (U.S.), Average for all Companies
Industry Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement, 2014-2021
Top Companies Profiled & Ranked
In-Depth Profiles, Financial Reports, Ranks & Executive Lists for Top U.S.-Based Corporations
Top Companies Ranked
Market Capitalization
Employees
Revenue
Net Income
3-Year Revenue Growth
3-Year Income Growth
Return on Assets
Return on Equity
Return on Invested Capital
List of Leading (Public and Private) Companies Comparison of Individual Top Publicly-Held Companies to Industry Averages, 2021
Income Statements, Balance Sheets and Cash Flow Stat
Companies Profiled:
Trammo Inc
AMCON Distributing Company
Greenlane Holdings Inc
Amrep Corporation
Central Garden & Pet Co
Key Topics Covered:
I. Introduction
A. Core Benefits to Customer:
Comprehensive overview of an industry's financial results, ratios and vital metrics in one package (U.S. data)
Benchmarking of:
1. Deep financials of each of the leading companies in the industry
2. Multi-year financial averages for all companies in the industry
3. This industry's financial ratios compared to all other industries.
Historical revenues
Enterprise population
Multi-year employee count and sales per employee
Current and forecast revenues and CAGR to 2029
Profiles of the industry's leading firms, with multi-year financial histories
II. Industry Description for this NAIC Code
Types of business activities
III. Industry Summary, Current Year (U.S. Data)
Revenues and CAGR 2021
Revenue forecast to 2029 with CAGR
Historical revenues
Historical CAGR
Top U.S. companies, by revenues
Employment within the industry, 2021 and historic
IV. Employment and Establishment Count (U.S. Data)
Number of firms and establishments, 2014-2021
Employees, 2014-2021, with growth rates
Average annual sales per firm and per establishment, 2014-2021
Annual sales per employee, 2014-2021
V. This Industry's Financial Data, U.S., With Revenue Projections to 2029
A. Revenues, Historical and Projected
Historical revenues & CAGR growth rates, 2014-2021
Projected revenues & CAGR growth rates, 2021-2029
B. Average Annual Operating Ratio Estimates and Benchmarks for Current Year
Income items, expenses, profits and taxes as a percent of total revenues for this industry
C. This Industry Compared to All Industries, Benchmarks for Current Year
Comparison of revenues for this industry to total revenues for all industries
Comparison of EBITDA, profits and income taxes for this industry to the same items in total for all industries
D. Table of Companies Used in Creating Industry Averages
Detailed, alphabetical listing of companies, with revenues, location, ticker symbol and exchange
E. Industry Results and Benchmarks for Publicly-Held Companies
Income statement averages, 2014-2021
All income statement items, including, cost of sales, SGA, R&D, salaries and wages, and EBITDA, with ratios
Chart showing key expenses as a percent of revenues
Balance sheet averages, 2014-2021
All items, including property plant and equipment, accumulated depreciation, goodwill, and long term debt, including ratios
Cash flow averages, 2014-2018
All cash flow items
VI. Top Companies Profiled & Ranked
In-depth profiles, financial reports, ranks & executive lists for up to 10 top U.S.-based corporations
A. Top Companies Ranked for Key Items:
Approximate market capitalization
Employees
Revenues
Net income
3-Year revenue growth rate
3-Year income growth rate
Return on assets rate
Return on equity rate
Return on invested capital rate
B. Benchmarking of the Industry's Top Companies, to Each Other and to their Industry's Averages for All Metrics
Income statements, balance sheets and cash flow statements for each of the top companies compared to the industry's overall average
C. Corporate Profiles (Descriptions of the Top Companies Within the Industry, Including Executive Listings and Multi-Year Financial Results)
Contact information, executive lists
Business descriptions
Key financial data for 6 years
Brands and divisions
Top salaries
Corporate culture
Charts comparing revenues vs. net income
VII. Appendix: Assumptions
U.S. GDP Growth and Forecasts, 2016-2029
VIII. Data Description and Sources
