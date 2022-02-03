U.S. Special Forces Kill ISIS Leader in Syria; Women and Children Reported Among the Casualties

Shutterstock

Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed in Syria early Thursday, President Joe Biden announced.

"Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in the northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place," Biden, 79, said in a statement released by the White House. "Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS."

The president was photographed with administration officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris watching the operation from the White House.

"All Americans have returned safely from the operation," he said in his statement.

The man identified as al-Qurayshi became the leader of ISIS after Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed during a raid by U.S. forces in 2019, according to news reports.

A senior administration official told The New York Times that the al-Qurayshi was killed by a bomb he detonated himself. The blast also reportedly killed members of his own family, including women and children.

The Syrian Civil Defense force known as the White Helmets reported 13 people were killed, including six children and four women, "in bombings and clashes that followed an airborne operation by American forces."

American officials claimed the civilians were killed by a "terrorist" within the compound who caused the bomb explosion, according to The Washington Post.

About two dozen U.S. commandos — backed by helicopters, drones and jets — arrived at a house in Atmeh, Syria, near the Turkish border after midnight, the Times reported.A standoff lasted two hours as calls for the occupants to surrender blasted from loudspeakers in Arabic, before a battle unfolded with machine gun fire and missile strikes.

One American helicopter was destroyed.

The three-story house, which appears surrounded by other homes, buildings and olive trees in photos, was destroyed with its roof collapsed, windows blown out and cinder-block walls crumbled.

President Biden is expected to address the nation later Thursday about the operation.