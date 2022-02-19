U.S. Skier Sprints Up Course In Snow Boots To Check On Teammate After Nasty Fall

U.S. skier David Wise won a silver medal — and a place in Olympic fans’ hearts — following a moment of kindness during the men’s freeski halfpipe event on Saturday.

When American teammate Aaron Blunck landed on his head in a nasty fall, Wise sprinted up the course to check on his friend.

“I just don’t like when people hit their heads,” Wise said after the crash.

Wise sat with Blunck until he was able to ski down the course on his own steam and return to the Olympic Village for rest and evaluation.

Gold went to New Zealand’s Nico Porteous and bronze to America’s Alex Ferreira. Blunck finished seventh.

Silver medalist @mrDavidWise ran up the halfpipe in his ski boots to check on his teammate @Aaron_Blunck after a fall. ❤️ #WinterOlympicspic.twitter.com/2mdU1wxMpk — Team USA (@TeamUSA) February 19, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

