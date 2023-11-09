Do U.S. Silica Holdings' (NYSE:SLCA) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

U.S. Silica Holdings' Improving Profits

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. Commendations have to be given in seeing that U.S. Silica Holdings grew its EPS from US$0.37 to US$1.94, in one short year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of U.S. Silica Holdings shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 7.5% to 18% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are U.S. Silica Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that U.S. Silica Holdings insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$28m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 3.3% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is U.S. Silica Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

U.S. Silica Holdings' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, U.S. Silica Holdings is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with U.S. Silica Holdings (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored).

