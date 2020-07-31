U.S. sets September execution dates for two federal inmates

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday announced September execution dates for two inmates, in what would be the sixth and seventh federal executions this summer after a 17-year hiatus.

William LeCroy, convicted of killing 30-year-old nurse Joann Tiesler in Georgia in 2001, would be executed on Sept. 22, the department said in a statement.

It said Christopher Vialva, found guilty of murdering youth ministers Todd and Stacie Bagley in Texas in 1999, was scheduled to be executed on Sept. 24.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





(This story corrects first sentence to say sixth and seventh federal executions, not fifth and sixth.)





(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler)