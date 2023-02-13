U.S. senators urge telecom agency to OK use of connected vehicle spectrum

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators on Monday urged the Federal Communications Commission to move quickly to grant some automakers and universities the ability to use some spectrum to deploy connected vehicle technology aimed at preventing crashes.

Senators Gary Peters and Cynthia Lummis urged the FCC to approve "waiver requests to enable deployment of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology in the 5.9

GHz spectrum band. C-V2X technology is poised to save lives, (and) will pave the way for the future of automobile and transportation infrastructure." The FCC said in November 2020 it intended to offer waivers. It has received 18 waiver requests to date and none have yet been granted, the senators said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)