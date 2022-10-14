U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy hospitalized 'as a precaution' after not feeling well

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken testifies at Senate hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

(Reuters) -U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, 82, was taken to a Washington area hospital "as a precaution" on Thursday after not feeling well at his home in Virginia, his office said.

The Democrat from Vermont was expected to undergo tests and "remain overnight for observation," Leahy's office said in a written statement.

No further details were released on the senator's condition. The statement said his office would release updates as they became available.

Leahy underwent emergency hip surgery earlier this year after falling at home in June. His absence briefly deprived Democrats of their slim majority in the Senate.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Costas Pitas and Sandra Maler)

