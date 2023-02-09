U.S. Senator Fetterman being observed at Washington hospital

FILE PHOTO: U.S. senators are sworn in by Vice President Harris on the first day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

(Reuters) - U.S. Senator John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke last year, was taken to hospital late on Wednesday but is in "good spirits" and showed no signs of a new stroke, his office said in a statement.

The 53-year-old Pennsylvania Democrat asked his staff to take him to a hospital in Washington after feeling lightheaded at a Senate Democratic retreat, his spokesman Joe Calvello said.

Fetterman remains at George Washington Hospital for observation and additional testing, the spokesman said, adding he would "provide more information when we have it."

"He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family," Calvello wrote.

Fetterman had a stroke last year while campaigning for one of the key political swing state's two U.S. Senate seats.

The stroke initially left lingering problems with his speech and hearing that sometimes cause verbal miscues, but Fetterman's doctor has said the politician could serve in office with no restrictions as long as he followed recovery instructions.

Fetterman, in a statement on his recovery last year, said he had been diagnosed with a heart condition years earlier but had stopped taking his medication, avoided going to the doctor and ignored warning signs.

