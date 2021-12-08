U.S. Senator asks FTC to probe Facebook's ad practices FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with Meta logo and a 3D printed Facebook logo is placed on a laptop keyboard in this illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell on Wednesday asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether Meta Platforms' Facebook misled its advertising customers and the public about the reach of its advertisements, according to a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan.

"I urge the FTC to immediately commence an investigation into Facebook's representations with respect to brand safety, Potential Reach, and similar metrics with respect to its advertising business and, if that investigation reveals that the company has in fact violated the law, to pursue all available sanctions as appropriate," the letter said.

(Reporting by Chris Sanders; editing by Diane Craft)