U.S. Senate confirms first Native Hawaiian woman to the federal bench

Shanlyn Park has become the first Native Hawaiian woman confirmed to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for Hawaii.

The Senate confirmed Park Nov. 30 on a bipartisan 53-45 vote. Nominated by President Joe Biden, she previously sat as a state court judge on Oahu's First Circuit Court and worked as a federal public defender.

Park is expected to take over for U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi, who is set to assume senior status in October. She will be based in Honolulu.

The confirmation vote was met with praise by U.S. Sens. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, and Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii. Both senators, as well as the merit-based Federal Judicial Selection Commission, had recommended her to Biden.

"(Shanlyn Park) has exhibited a commitment to justice, fairness, and impartiality throughout her career and is highly qualified to serve on the U.S. District Court," the senators said in a joint written statement. "As the first Native Hawaiian woman to serve as a federal district court judge, Judge Park’s confirmation reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to building a federal judiciary that reflects the diversity of our communities."

Despite Judge Park's confirmation, the federal judiciary remains lacking in Native American representation, according to the Native Americans Rights Fund. Out of more than 870 authorized federal judgeships, only seven judges are from American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian communities.

“Inclusion of Native Hawaiians in the courts that preside over matters in Hawaii is critically important to advancing trust in the judicial system and the rule of law. Judge Park’s deep experience in Hawaii state and federal courts, in criminal and civil matters, and her deep connections to the communities her district serves will be a great asset to the court and will help increase trust in the federal justice system,” Makalika Naholowaʻa, president of the National Native American Bar Association, said in a written statement.

Jeremy Yurow is a politics reporting fellow based in Hawaii for the USA Today Network. Reach him at jeremy.yurow@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Shanlyn Park confirmed as first Native Hawaiian woman on U.S. bench