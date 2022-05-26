U.S. seizes Iranian oil cargo near Greek island - sources

·1 min read

ATHENS/LONDON (Reuters) - The United States has confiscated an Iranian oil cargo held onboard a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States aboard another vessel, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, near the coast of the southern island of Evia due to EU sanctions.

The vessel was later released due to confusion about sanctions over its owners.

One source at Greece's shipping ministry said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice had "informed Greece that the cargo on the vessel is Iranian oil".

"The cargo has been transferred to another ship that was hired by the U.S.," the source added, without providing further detail.

(Reporting by Eleftherios Papadimas and Renee Maltezou in Athens and Jonathan Saul in London; editing by Jason Neely)

