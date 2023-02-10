U.S. seeks critical-mineral deal with Japan, UK to curb China- Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - The Biden administration is exploring narrowly focused trade pacts on critical minerals with Japan and Britain to counter Chinese influence in prominent sectors, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing officials familiar with the matter.

Additionally, the U.S. government is also in talks with the European Union and G7 countries and intends to create a "critical minerals buyers club," the report said.

The U.S. Treasury declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru)