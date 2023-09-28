U.S. SEC nearing settlement with Wall Street firms over WhatsApp probe -sources

The headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are seen in Washington

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is finalizing settlements with around two dozen Wall Street firms to resolve investigations into record-keeping lapses, said two people with knowledge of the matter.

The settlements with broker-dealers and investment advisers would mark the latest enforcement action in the SEC's two-year crackdown on Wall Street's use of WhatsApp and other unapproved messaging apps which has so far netted regulators over $2 billion in fines.

Under the deals being finalized with the SEC, the firms would pay fines, admit wrongdoing and commit to fixing the lapses, including by hiring independent consultants to overhaul their record-keeping programs, the two sources said. One said some firms could pay as much as $50 million.

The SEC is expected to announce some of the settlements in one group ahead of its fiscal year-end on September 30, but the negotiations are fluid, said a third source familiar with the situation.

The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because SEC investigations are confidential, said roughly two dozen firms are involved but Reuters could not immediately ascertain their names.

