U.S. says will continue to hold Hong Kong authorities accountable

FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday the United States would continue to hold Hong Kong authorities accountable for the erosion of rule of law in the territory.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news briefing risks to the rule of law that were formerly limited to mainland China are now increasingly a concern for Hong Kong.

"We know that a healthy business community relies on the rule of law, which the national security law that applies to Hong Kong continues to undermine," he said.

