U.S. Sailing hopes Long Beach competition helps improve its Olympic results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myah Taylor
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Paul Cayard
    American yacht racer
A competitor adjusts a sail in Long Beach Friday.
A competitor adjusts a sail in Long Beach during the West Marine U.S. Open Sailing Series Friday. (Myah Taylor / Los Angeles Times)

Off the shores of Long Beach, where sails could catch wind, a white fleet clustered around orange buoys shaped like tetrahedrons.

A horn sounded. Once. Twice. A few more times. A flag went up, and the sailors prepared to take their marks on the waters that will host sailing events for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Humans have sailed for eons, but the people from around the country who glided across the Pacific waves Friday for Day One of the Long Beach West Marine U.S. Open Sailing Series call the primitive activity their sport.

Shimmering streams of water trailed the variety of boats operated by mariners of all ages as they exited the Alamitos Bay Yacht Club and headed for the courses. To provide training waters for Olympic hopefuls, the series hosted three regattas this past winter off the Florida coast before resuming this summer in San Diego. San Francisco is the last stop after Long Beach.

“When we have 150 to 200 kids in a pool, we’re going to plop two out that can go get on the podium,” said Paul Cayard, executive director of U.S. Olympic Sailing and a 1984 Olympian.

Sailors spent their day on the water completing courses, at the will of the sun, wind and waves. They’re scored on a point system — the lower the score at the end of the day, the better the performance.

ILCAS, traditional sailboats operated by pulleys, made up the white fleet . Across the way, formula kites with foils mirroring an airplane wing painted the sky with vibrant colors as the athletes raced at high speeds. Windsurfers zipped by in a red blur. Meanwhile, coaches circled around to give them water or food.

Regardless of what an athlete sails, it’s all core, leg strength and physics, as they seek out dark spots in the water — the pockets of wind that launch them forward. U.S. Sailing wants to return to its status as a world leader. No American won a medal in any of the sailing classes last year in Tokyo.

Looking ahead to Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028, U.S. Sailing hopes to change that narrative along with others. Participating in the sport has made members more aware of the issues plaguing the ocean. When a sailor’s equipment hits kelp, or worse plastic, it’s like colliding with a concrete wall. Moving at such high speeds, formula kite surfers could lose a limb at the impact. They want to clarify the waters.

As the sailors returned to the water Saturday, Kilroy, a leader in sustainable real estate development and a sponsor of U.S. Sailing, hosted the Sea Change Festival beach clean-up to further their collective efforts to protect oceans. But U.S. Sailing realizes that, because of accessibility issues, many don’t know the water needs protection.

The series launched from a yacht club where people in the community park their boats and socialize. Sailing equipment costs thousands of dollars and venturing out on the water costs time. The mariners mostly share the same profile.

“It’s a rich, white person sport,” Cayard said. “How do we get everybody involved?”

U.S. Sailing started a community sailing program that exposes inner-city kids to the sport. Cayard said they’re working on outreach to locate youth outside of the typical sailing demographic.

Leo Boucher does not fit the sailing status quo as a biracial Black sailor, but he’s skilled at navigating the waters. The 22-year-old, who is from Annapolis, Md., and attends St. Mary’s College of Maryland, won the 2022 ILCA North American Championships in Canada earlier this month.

Boucher started sailing at eight when his parents put him in a summer camp. He began racing in subsequent years and has since become an emerging star. The Maryland native said he placed in the top three of each of his four circuits Friday. He loves the sport but is also aware of its homogeneity.

When asked how to increase diversity, Boucher responded, “Access to the water, however that may be.”

Boucher attributed his success to discipline. Much of sailing is mental, “like a constantly evolving chess game,” said Allison Chenard, U.S. Sailing media and communications coordinator and active sailor.

Sailors must watch the wind and the current moving beneath them. They must stay on their toes, figuratively and literally as they hold strong against the elements. They must be responsible.

That sense of danger and independence is what makes traversing the waves alluring.

“I think I started when I was 8," Cayard said. “It’s adventurous to come out here. Even as an 8-year-old kid, you untie your boat in the dock, you gotta have the self-confidence to think that you can get the thing back to the dock.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Blue Jays needed new leadership for new chapter

    Charlie Montoyo was the right manager to lead the rebuild in Toronto, and beyond during the pandemic, but now that the Blue Jays are World Series contenders on paper, the team needs new leadership to be successful.

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • 5 free agency options for the Maple Leafs

    Dylan Strome leads the list of free agency options for the Toronto Maple Leafs as the NHL offseason reaches its chaotic climax.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Dájome helps Whitecaps earn 2-2 draw with Cincinnati

    Cristian Dájome scored in the 82nd minute to help the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night. Álvaro Barreal scored in the 3rd minute to stake Cincinnati (7-7-7) to an early lead. Ryan Gauld knotted the score two minutes later for Vancouver (7-9-5). Cincinnati, which is 1-0-5 in its last six matches, took a 2-1 lead into halftime after Brandon Vázquez connected in the 23rd minute. Gauld had an assist on Dájome's equalizer. Cincinnati outshot the Whitecaps 15-11

  • Raptors sign Champagnie to multi-year contract, Harper to two-way deal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Justin Champagnie to a multi-year contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but according to multiple media reports the contract is for two years with a partial guarantee in the first year. The Raptors also announced that forward Ron Harper Jr. has been signed to a two-way contract. The six-foot-six, 210-pound Champagnie averaged 2.3 points, two rebounds and 7.8 minutes in 36 games as a rookie with Toronto last season. The native of Brookly

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ