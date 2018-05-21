U.S. Ryder Cup standings update: Aaron Wise skyrockets up; top 8 unchanged

With the 2018 Ryder Cup in France approaching, we will provide weekly updates on the U.S. standings, including risers and possible captain's picks.

Not only did 21-year-old phenom Aaron Wise become the second-youngest Byron Nelson winner last week, he also moved into relevancy in the Ryder Cup standings.

Wise jumped 34 spots in the standings Monday with his win in Dallas. He also finished t-2 at the Wells Fargo Championship last month, proving he's among the top young talents. The win helped Wise move from 46th to 12th in the standings.

The top eight players in the standings automatically make the U.S. team, with captain Jim Furyk using his four picks to fill out the rest of the squad. Currently, Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are in the top eight.

Jimmy Walker also continued his rapid climb, moving from 18th to 15th with his third straight top-6 finish. Furyk will have plenty of options to choose from this summer, but Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar, Brian Harman and Wise would make the cut if he picked based on the standings.

But as the points currently stand, who should Furyk pick?

Simpson and Kuchar are likely already locks barring injury or some sort of catastrophic drop in form over the next few months. Both have team experience and have been in great form this year.

Harman and Wise likely still have work to do to earn Furyk's trust. Wise's inexperience could hurt him, but he's also on fire and could lock up a spot if he continues to contend on the PGA Tour.

Walker, back from Lyme Disease, seems like a logical pick. One of the best all-around drivers on Tour, the 2016 PGA Championship winner can be paired with just about anyone.

Billy Horschel, 21st in the standings, also seems like an intriguing option because his brash nature could help offset Ian Poulter on Europe's side. Bryson DeChambeau (13) and Kevin Kisner (14) are also interesting contenders.