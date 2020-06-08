U.S., Russia agree on June nuclear arms talks, invite China: U.S. envoy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Russia have agreed on a time and place for nuclear arms negotiations in June and invited China, U.S. Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"Today agreed with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov on time and place for nuclear arms negotiations in June. China also invited. Will China show and negotiate in good faith?" Billingslea wrote.





(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chris Reese)