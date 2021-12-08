U.S. Representative Kay Granger of Fort Worth announces reelection bid

Kay Granger, a Fort Worth Republican, announced Wednesday she will seek reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Granger has represented Texas’ District 12, which includes Parker, Wise and west Tarrant Counties, since 1997. She was the first female Republican elected to serve Texas in the U.S. House, according to her website.

“With so much at stake, we need leaders who will stand up and fight to take back our country,” Granger said in an email statement sent out by her team. “I have the experience and conservative track record to deliver for my district and stop the radical left’s assault on our country. As a life-long Texan and Conservative Republican Leader of the Appropriations Committee, I understand the importance of fully enforcing our nation’s immigration laws, building the wall on our Southern border, standing against skyrocketing inflation, and fighting Biden’s socialist agenda.”

Granger’s team couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.