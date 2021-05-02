Late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright’s House seat to remain in Republican control, runoff looms

Eleanor Dearman
Late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright’s House seat to remain in Republican control, runoff looms

An open North Texas congressional seat will continue to be representative by a Republican after Democrats were shut out of a runoff spot.

The special election for Texas’ 6th Congressional District was widely considered a barometer of sorts for former President Donald Trump’s weight among voters. Trump even made a last minute pitch for his candidate of choice, Susan Wright, announcing his endorsement during voting.

His candidate made the cut, as did fellow Republican Jake Ellzey, who edged Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez by less than 400 votes. There are still absentee and provisional votes being tallied. A special election for the seat was called following the death of U.S. Rep. Ron Wright after battles with lung cancer and COVID-19.

“The signal Trump sent to Republican primary voters was that Susan Wright is his candidate, and that was what really helped ... provide her with separation from the other Republican candidates,” said Rice University political science professor Mark Jones.

Wright, the wife of Ron Wright, received 19.2% of the votes, according unofficial numbers from the Texas Secretary of State. Ellzey, a state representative, garnered 13.9% and Sanchez13.4%. There were 11 Republicans, 10 Democrats, an independent and a Libertarian running for the seat, which spans most of Arlington and Mansfield and all of Ellis and Navarro counties.

“Democrats have come a long way toward competing in Texas but we still have a way to go,” Sanchez said in a Monday morning statement. “Unfortunately, tonight we came up short, and two Republicans will be competing to represent this Congressional district.”

The North Texas congressional district has seen narrowing margins between the Republican and Democratic candidates in recent presidential races, with Trump winning the district by 3 points in 2020 against President Joe Biden. Tarrant County went for Biden in November. Ellis and Navarro turned out for Trump. Wright earned the most votes in Tarrant County in the special election, 17.4%, followed by Sanchez’s 15.7%.

“Although a Democrat is not advancing to the runoff, yesterday’s incredibly close margins showed that voters are invested in electing Democrats, and are fighting for the representation their communities deserve,” Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement.

A Democrat could have made it into a runoff had the party’s votes not been divided between candidates, Jones said. Democrat Shawn Lassiter, a nonprofit leader and former teacher, revived 8.9% of the votes, followed by Democrat Tammy Allison who got 5.4%.

“With two strong Republicans candidates, Ellzey and Wright, Democrats could not afford to effectively fragment their vote,” Jones said.

Democrats in Congressional District 6 will have decide which GOP member to pick, if any. Jones expects most Democratic voters will sit the election out.

“Ellzey has a tightrope he would have to walk to get a significant number Democratic votes,” Jones said. “He would simultaneously have to convince Republicans that he wasn’t anti-Trump, but then convince Democrats that he was the anti-Trump alternative.”

Wright and Ellzey are fairly indistinguishable when it comes to policy, though conservative political group Club for Growth has tried to promote otherwise, Jones said. On their candidate questionnaires submitted to the Star-Telegram, Ellzey listed having a strong military and border, protecting the unborn and election integrity as top policy priorities. Wright, who has worked for Texas lawmakers, noted protecting small businesses, securing the southern border and fighting for local control.

Ellzey, who ran against Ron Wright in the 2018 Republican primary, was cast has not being conservative enough and being anti-Trump by Club for Growth, which endorsed Wright and hosted a tele-town hall featuring Trump. Ellzey addressed the claims on the eve of Election Day while campaigning the district with former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who served as energy secretary under Trump, at a Waxahachie restaurant.

“Well I must be doing something right because clearly when you come after somebody like that, then that means ... my aspirational candidacy of brighter days are ahead for our country is working,” he said. “I don’t deal in that kind of stuff.

In the town hall, Trump called Wright a “committed conservative who will fight for our America first agenda.”

“Susan is somebody that will have a big impact,” Trump said on the phone call ahead of election day. “I actually think we’re going to take back the House, and I think we have a very good chance of taking back the Senate, and we want to have Susan in there immediately. It’s another vote, and it’s another very strong voice.”

His endorsement was one courted by other Republicans in the race, including candidates with ties to his administration. Former professional wrestler Dan Rodimer frequently showcased his Trump endorsement he had while running for Congress in Nevada in November. Voters at the Mansfield subcourthouse were greeted by a a campaign sign picturing Rodimer and Trump, both giving thumbs up. Next to it was a sign for Wright noting her endorsement from the former president.

Only one Republican, Michael Wood, was campaigning on an anti-Trump platform, describing himself as a “post-Trump Republican” who is conservative but concerned about the direction of the party. Wood received 3.2% of the district’s votes.

Wright celebrated her front runner position headed into a runoff in an election night statement.

“I’ve been so encouraged at the hundreds of endorsements I’ve picked up across TX-06, culminating with an amazing endorsement from President Trump this past week,” Wright said. “I’m looking forward to making my case to voters in the runoff, winning, and representing the 6th District with the true conservative leadership they deserve.”

Asked about a double Republican runoff, Ellzey maintained he’s not running against anybody else, rather, he’s running for the seat itself.

“I run for a seat. I don’t run against people,” he said. “And, I’d be honored to run against Mrs. Wright and show who I am, and she’ll have the opportunity to show people who she is, and see what happens.”

A runoff date for the election has not been set.

