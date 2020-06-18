U.S. pullout from digital tax talks a 'provocation' - France

PARIS (Reuters) - Washington's decision to pull out of negotiations on a digital services tax is a "provocation" and Paris will apply such a levy this year despite U.S. objections, France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

Le Maire said France, Britain, Italy and Spain had jointly responded on Thursday to a letter from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announcing Washington's decision to withdraw from negotiations on the planned taxes.

"This letter is a provocation. It's a provocation towards all the partners at the OECD when we were centimetres away from a deal on the taxation of digital giants," Le Maire said on France Inter radio.





(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)