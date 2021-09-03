U.S. probing fatal Tesla crash that killed pedestrian

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Friday disclosed they are investigating a July 26 fatal crash in New York involving a Tesla that may have been using an advanced driver assistance system.

In July, Several media outlets reported a 52-year-old man fixing a flat tire on the Long Island Expressway in New York was killed when he was struck by a Tesla. An agency spokeswoman told Reuters Friday the agency was aware of the "July 26 incident involving a Tesla vehicle on the Long Island Expressway in New York, and has launched a Special Crash Investigation team to investigate the crash."

The agency's probe into the New York crash has not been previously reported.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)