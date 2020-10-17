How U.S. polls got it wrong in 2016 — and why they're more likely to get it right this time

Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 U.S. presidential election defied long odds and the widespread assumption that Hillary Clinton had the contest in the bag. That experience led many to suspect that — no matter how big Joe Biden's lead is this time — it's inevitable that Trump will prove the polls wrong again.

That's a possibility, of course. But a lot has changed since 2016.

The CBC's Presidential Poll Tracker gave Clinton a 3.4-point lead in national polls over Trump on election day. She was projected to win North Carolina and Florida by narrow margins, with Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin looking safer for the Democratic nominee.

Instead, Trump won all of these states and secured more than the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the White House. He won Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by less than a percentage point, but these states proved decisive.

With forecasters estimating Clinton's odds of victory at anywhere from 71 per cent to 99 per cent, the result came as a shock. The assumption that the polls were wrong — massively wrong — has become part of the lore of the 2016 election.

Actually, the polls weren't far off the final result at all. Clinton did win the popular vote, besting Trump by 2.1 points. So the total error in national polls was quite small — in line with, and even little better than, past performances in national U.S. polling since 1972.

State-level polling was worse. The polls overestimated Democratic support by about four points in Michigan and Pennsylvania, about five points in North Carolina and six points in Wisconsin. But the overall performance of state-level polls was also in line with the last few decades.

The problem wasn't that the polls had missed the mark completely. The problem was where they missed the mark — which turned out to be in the few states that ended up greatly affecting the outcome of the race. If the Democrats had instead been under-estimated by a few points — as was the case in the 2012 election won by Barack Obama — Clinton's margin would have only been padded and there would have been no polling controversy.

Instead, there is probably more doubt right now about Biden's 11-point lead over Trump than there should be. The polls aren't telling the same story they did in 2016 — and they aren't telling that story in the same way.

Counting the voters who were missed in 2016

The polling error that did occur in 2016 wasn't a fluke. Something did go wrong — and many pollsters have taken steps to avoid the same thing happening again.

The politics and data journalism website FiveThirtyEight surveyed a series of American pollsters to find out what changes they had made to their methodologies since 2016. The most common change has been that pollsters are now weighting their samples by education.

The fact that many pollsters did not do this in 2016 was cited as one of the main sources of the error in a post-election report by the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR). According to the report, only half of national pollsters weighted by education in 2016.

Only a third or fewer of the firms polling the Midwestern states where Trump scored his biggest upsets weighted their results by education in 2016.

Pollsters weight their samples by different factors, such as age, gender, region or household income, to ensure that various demographics are properly represented.

Failing to weight by education boosted Clinton's numbers in some key swing states because pollsters weren't getting enough responses from voters without college degrees. These voters broke for Trump by a margin of seven points nationwide and by 37 points among white non-college graduates alone, according to exit polls.

Now that more pollsters are weighting for education, the chance of making the same error in 2020 should be reduced. But it's an open question whether these voters will be as decisive this time.

According to a recent poll by Marist, Biden is beating Trump among non-college graduates by a margin of three points. In the last Marist poll conducted before election day in 2016, Clinton was losing the non-college graduate vote by 11 points.

