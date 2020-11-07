U.S. Politicians React To Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Win: Sanders, Pelosi, AOC, Buttigieg, Romney, Schumer & More

Politicians from across America offered congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory Saturday.

The Democratic establishment was well represented. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were among the first. Read their statements here. A jubilant Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tweeted saying, “We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country.”

We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country. Congratulations to Kamala Harris for making history. It’s a time to heal and a time to grow together. E Pluribus Unum. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 7, 2020





Biden’s onetime opponent for the Democratic nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, called the Biden-Harris win “historic,” and called out the need for “economic, social, racial and environmental justice.”

Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their historic win. In this incredibly difficult moment in American history, I wish them the best as they attempt to bring our nation together around an agenda of economic, social, racial and environmental justice. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 7, 2020





I want to congratulate all those who worked so hard to make this historic day possible. Now, through our continued grassroots organizing, let us create a government that works for ALL and not the few. Let us create a nation built on justice, not greed and bigotry. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 7, 2020





Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York brought the celebration to the president-elect, calling Biden and holding his cell phone up for a cheering Brooklyn crowd to share their excitement.

I called Joe Biden, and I held up the phone to let him hear Brooklyn cheering. He loved it. pic.twitter.com/PV8PPIDdt4 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 7, 2020





Plaudits also poured in from other former presidential hopefuls such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Corey Booker of New Jersey, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Andrew Yang, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah.

Romney — along with Kasich — was one of the few prominent Republicans to weigh in on Saturday morning. The Utah senator and his wife Ann offered congratulations, prayers and a testimonial to the newly-elected President and VP saying, “We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character.”

Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 7, 2020





Americans made their voices heard in historic numbers. They chose love over hate, hope over fear, unity over division. We struggled and sacrificed for this moment. Now we celebrate our next President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris. Let's get to work. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 7, 2020





I feel like our ancestors are rejoicing. For the first time, a Black and South Asian woman has been elected Vice President of the United States. My sister has made history and blazed a trail for future generations to follow. We love you, @KamalaHarris. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 7, 2020





Congratulations to our next president, Joseph R. Biden, Jr. pic.twitter.com/1FA54znuuL — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 7, 2020





We can now say President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris! The American people have spoken. It is time to unite this country and get to work! — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 7, 2020





Congratulations, President-Elect @JoeBiden I know you will do as you promised and be a president for the whole country. pic.twitter.com/fCrbSldYki — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) November 7, 2020