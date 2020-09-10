S&U plc (LON:SUS) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.1x S&U plc (LON:SUS) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United Kingdom have P/E ratios greater than 17x and even P/E's higher than 35x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

S&U certainly has been doing a good job lately as its earnings growth has been positive while most other companies have been seeing their earnings go backwards. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, possibly more than the market, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is S&U's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as S&U's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 2.7% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 40% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 7.1% during the coming year according to the four analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 0.9%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's peculiar that S&U's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From S&U's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of S&U's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for S&U that you should be aware of.

