U.S. Pet Food Market 2021: Dog Food at Two-Thirds of Pet Food Sales

As the quintessential pet product staple - and bolstered by the global resources of dominant participants including Nestle Purina, Mars, General Mills (Blue Buffalo), and Colgate-Palmolive (Hill's Science Diets) - the pet food market has not just weathered COVID-19, it has thrived. In fact, the effects of the pandemic and a corresponding surge in pet care spending fast-forwarded pet food industry investment, product development, marketing, and retailing, accelerating existing trends likely to invigorate the business for years to come.
The report provides a numbers-focused update on retail sales and segmentation across the U.S. market for commercial dog and cat food. This retail scope spans the full brick-and-mortar and e-commerce spectrum, including mass-market outlets, pet speciality stores (pet superstores, other pet speciality chains, and independents), other speciality channels that sell pet food, and the internet. Veterinary sector sales of pet food are noted in context, as are pet treats.
The information contained in this report was obtained from primary and secondary research. Primary research includes proprietary online consumer polls of U.S. adult pet owners (age 18+), conducted on an ongoing basis by the publisher, to measure purchasing patterns and attitudes regarding pet products and services. These surveys include approximately 2,000 pet owners and are based on national, online research panels that are census representative on the primary demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, and household income. The main surveys cited in this report were conducted between February 2021 and September 2021, thereby capturing COVID-19 pandemic impacts.
The pet ownership and pet owner demographic data draw on trended MRI-Simmons National Consumer Study data through the Spring 2021 and Summer 2021 releases; field dates for the latter were August 2020 through August 2021, thereby capturing COVID-19 pandemic impacts.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Pet Food Market Overview
Pet Food Dollar Sales
Dog Food Vs. Cat Food Dollar Sales
Dog Food at Two-Thirds of Pet Food Sales
Internet Vs. Brick-And-Mortar Pet Food Sales
Dry Pet Food at 60% of Pet Food Sales
Dog Food by the Numbers
Dogs at 67% of Pet Market Sales
Average Pet Food Spending by Dog Household and Per Dog
Leading Brand Lines by Consumer Usage Rates
Dry Vs. Wet Dog Food Usage Rates
Cat Food by the Numbers
Cats at 29% of Pet Market Sales
Average Pet Food Spending by Cat Household and Per Cat
Cat Food Dollar Sales
Leading Brand Lines by Consumer Usage Rates
Even Split Between Dry and Wet Cat Food Dollar Sales
Dry Vs. Wet Cat Food Usage Rates
Chapter 2: Pet Food Market Overview
Generational Cohorts
Geographical Regions
Market Size and Projections
Pandemic Reset
Pet Food Dollar Sales
Dog Food Vs. Cat Food Dollar Sales
Dog Food at Two-Thirds of Pet Food Sales
Internet Vs. Brick-And-Mortar Pet Food Sales
Channel Choices
Dry Pet Food at 60% of Pet Food Sales
Wet, Dry, and Treat Usage: a Bird's-Eye View
Pet Population Overview
Pet Ownership Rates
Number of Pet-Owning Households
Dog Population Trends
Dogs in Context
Distribution of Pet Ownership by Number of Dogs Owned
Customer Household Base by Number of Dogs Owned
Growth in Share of Dog Owners with Senior Dogs
Overweight and Special Needs Dogs
Trend Toward Medium-Size Dogs
Cat Population Trends
Cats in Context
Distribution of Pet Ownership by Number of Cats Owned
Customer Household Base by Number of Cats Owned
Growth in Share of Cat Owners with Senior Cats
Overweight and Special Needs Cats
Chapter 3: Dog Food by the Numbers
Dogs at 67% of Pet Market Sales
Average Pet Food Spending by Dog Household and Per Dog
Dog Food Dollar Sales
Leading Brand Lines by Consumer Usage Rates
Demographic Indexes for Purchasing of Leading Brands
Dry Vs. Wet Dog Food
Dry Dog Food at Two-Thirds of Sales
Dry Vs. Wet Dog Food Usage Rates
Dry Vs. Wet Dog Food Purchaser Demographics
Dry Dog Food Brand Leaders
Wet Dog Food Brand Leaders
Chapter 4: Cat Food by the Numbers
Cats at 29% of Pet Market Sales
Average Pet Food Spending by Cat Household and Per Cat
Cat Food Dollar Sales
Leading Brand Lines by Consumer Usage Rates
Figure 4.1: Leading Cat Food Brand Lines, 2021 (Percent)
Demographic Indexes for Purchasing of Leading Brands
Dry Vs. Wet Cat Food
Even Split Between Dry and Wet Cat Food Dollar Sales
Dry Vs. Wet Cat Food Usage Rates
Dry Vs. Wet Cat Food Purchaser Demographics
Dry Cat Food Brand Leaders
Wet Cat Food Brand Leaders
