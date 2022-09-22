U.S. Percussion Massage Gun Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5% During 2022-32, Valuation of US$ 178.3 Mn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Based on battery type, the rechargeable battery massage gun segment is predicted to hold a considerable share of nearly 83.5% in the U.S. percussion massage gun market. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the segment is anticipated to continue to remain at the forefront and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / According to a latest report by FMI, the global U.S. percussion massage gun market size is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 115.0 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach ~US$ 178.3 Mn by 2032. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Increasing health awareness activities would generate high demand for health related products and fitness equipment, which in turn, is likely to push sales of percussion massage guns in the next decade. In recent years, the trend has increased rapidly among millennials as they are more tech-savvy and more fitness enthusiastic.

Meanwhile, exponentially increasing number of sports events have raised the popularity of various types of sports such as football, baseball, and surfing in the country. As a result, a large number of sports enthusiasts are participating in numerous sports activities and events. Several massage equipment and tools are designed with high durability, enhanced features, and functionality, which aim to provide relief to different body parts and can be a convenient pain relief solution for a sportsman.

As massage gun plays a vital role in the sports and fitness industry, percussion massage gun manufacturers based in the U.S. are likely to target sports and fitness enthusiasts. Thus, rising trend of sports events and increasing participation of millennials in such events will help to drive the sales of percussion massage guns in the country.

Key Takeaways from the U.S. Percussion Massage Gun Market Study

  • Based on product type, the spherical head percussion massage gun segment is set to hold a market share of 21% in the forecast period.

  • By battery type, the rechargeable segment is predicted to hold a considerable share of nearly 83.5% in the U.S. percussion massage gun market by 2032.

  • In terms of end user, the athlete segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period in the U.S. percussion massage gun market.

  • By sales channel, the online retailers sub-segment under the indirect sales segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

  • Share of the U.S. percussion massage gun market in its parent industry, i.e. massage market is ~8%-12 %.

"Manufacturer across the U.S. are taking various initiatives to cater to all types of customer requirements. Some of them are collaborating with social media influencers and athletes to promote their products in the U.S. market," says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape: U.S. Percussion Massage Gun Market

Leading manufacturers of percussion massage guns in the U.S. are focused on various promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches to attract a large consumer base. Meanwhile, a few other key players are aiming to come up with novel products with additional features to expand their portfolios and gain a competitive edge.

Major players present in the U.S. percussion massage gun market are Therabody, Lifpro, Hyperice Inc., Camelot Venture Group, OPOVE, TimTam, Sportneer, Medcursor, Renpho, DMS Percussion Massage Gun, Clavecare, Hydragun, MuscleGun, Percussion Massage Gun Ireland, Recovapro, Essential Massage & Therapy Co., and NanoGun among others.

U.S. Percussion Massage Gun Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

  • Spherical Head

  • Round/Cylindrical Head

  • U-Shaped/Double Head

  • Tower Head

  • Flat/Wolf Head

  • Meniscus Head

  • Thumb Head

  • Comb Head

  • Rubble Gas Head

  • Air Cushion Head

  • Others

By Application:

  • Back Massage

  • Deep Tissue Massage

  • Large Muscle Group Massage

  • Neck & Shoulder Massage

  • Muscle Shaping & Relaxation

  • Point Massage

  • Massage for Sensitive Body Parts

  • Others

By Battery Type:

  • Rechargeable

  • Replaceable

By Size:

  • Small Size/Handheld

  • Mid-Size/Professional

  • Large Size/Powerful

By End User:

  • Athletes

  • Chiropractor

  • Fitness Enthusiasts

  • Expectant Women

  • Others

By Sales Channel:

  • Direct Sales

  • Indirect Sales

    • Specialty Stores

    • Modern Trade

    • Independent Departmental Stores

    • Pharmacy Stores

    • Online Retailers

    • Wholesalers/Distributors

    • Other Sales Channel

