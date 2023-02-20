U.S. Packaging Machinery Market is Set to Hit $11B Driven by E-commerce

IndexBox, Inc.
·3 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following are some key insights from IndexBox's report on the U.S. packaging machinery market.

Market Analysis

The U.S. packaging machinery market is forecast to expand from $9.2B in 2022 to $11.3B in 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.7% over the next eight years. The growth will be driven by the surging demand for processed and packaged food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other consumer products, as well as rising e-commerce sales. Increasing automation also stimulates the expansion of the market.

View a sample report and free data online

The changing lifestyle of consumers, along with their desire for convenience, has brought about a heightened need for packaged goods. This in turn has led to the growing popularity of packaging machinery, equipped to handle a variety of styles. Vendors have responded by offering innovative machines, such as vertical form fill seal ones featuring pillow packs, gusseted bags and flat bottom bags; horizontal form fill seal types providing pillow packs or gusseted bags; shrink wrapping equipment tailored to sleeve wraps, tray wraps and bundle packs; and overwrapping machines making folded cartons, wrap-around cases and wrap-around boxes possible.

The food and beverage industry primarily utilizes filling machines to pack liquids, solids, powders and pastes in containers or packets. Sealing equipment ensures that the filled containers or packets are secured when it comes to storage and movement. Wrapping materials such as paper, foil, plastic film or cloth are used with wrapping machines to protect products from damage during handling or transit. Labeling equipment applies labels with details like product name, price, manufacturing date and expiry data, while coding machines apply codes for identification during storage or transportation. Coding machines are used to print codes on products which help in their identification during storage and transportation.

The food and beverage industry is the largest end-user of packaging machinery, followed by the pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care sectors. Compared to other countries, the North American market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of major players in the U.S.

Market Challenges

The packaging machinery market has been facing a number of issues in recent years. The cost of raw materials and components has been increasing, creating a strain on margins. Moreover, competition from lower-priced countries has made it difficult to rely solely on pricing. Further, 3D printing and other newly introduced technologies are causing disruption to traditional approaches, while e-commerce is transforming the demand for small items to meet fast and efficient shipping needs.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of new entrants: the barriers to entry in this market are relatively high, due to the need for specialized knowledge and expensive capital investment.

Threat of substitute products or services: apart from packaging manually, there are no substitutes. This limits the power of buyers somewhat, but overall, they remain fairly weak in relation to suppliers.

Bargaining power of suppliers: there are a limited number of packaging machinery manufacturers, and they tend to be large and well-established firms with significant bargaining power over their customers.

Bargaining power of buyers: consumers in this market have some bargaining power due to the availability of alternative suppliers; however, they remain relatively weak compared to most suppliers in the market.

Competitive rivalry within the industry. The packaging machinery market is moderately concentrated with a few large firms accounting for a significant share of total sales. However, there is still high competition among players.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

3M, American Packaging Corporation, Auto-Pak Machinery Company, Inc., The Burcham Bag Company, Bosch Packaging Technology, Pro Mach

Sources

U.S. - Packaging Machinery - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden is running out of ammunition to fight the next oil crisis

    "To allow this drawdown to take place has put undue stress on American resources and limits our ability to respond to an oil market spike."

  • Airbus' defence arm says Berlin delaying exports worth billions

    Slow German government export approvals are holding up Airbus Defence & Space defence exports worth several billions of euros, the company's chief executive said on Sunday, urging Berlin to speed up the process. He was referring to a 100-billion-euro ($107 billion) special fund set up last year to bring the military back up to scratch after Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a "Zeitenwende" or sea change in security policy days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: What Is the Standard Deduction for People...

  • Russian Oil Exports Surge With Days to Go Until Cuts Begin

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia's seaborne crude exports jumped last week, with just days to go before the world's third-largest producer is due to cut output.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Kyiv Trip Nearly Year Into WarAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsThe country exported 3.6 million barrels a day from its ports in the seven days through

  • At job fairs in China, employers are thrifty and applicants timid

    China's job fairs are making a comeback after being forced online by COVID-19 for three years, but subdued wages and less abundant offerings in sectors exposed to weakening external demand point to an uneven and guarded economic recovery. Authorities announced hundreds of such events across the country this month, the latest sign that China is returning to its pre-COVID way of life and that youth unemployment, a major headache for Beijing, may ease from its near 20% peak. In a country of 1.4 billion people, job fairs are one of the most efficient ways for employers and workers to connect.

  • Rogers-Shaw lawyers could nab bigger share of C$100 million-plus fee jackpot

    As Rogers Communications' long-delayed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc nears its final hurdle, bankers, lawyers and shareholder advisors are preparing to finally pocket a C$100 million-plus ($75 million) fee from the bitterly contested deal. The C$20 billion deal, which will create Canada's No. 2 telecoms operator, has passed all legal hurdles after the Competition Tribunal objected on concerns that included the merger would raise wireless fees in Canada, already the highest in the world. While law firms sometimes negotiate fixed fees on transactions, market participants said such deals would be unlikely on transactions that faced the amount of legal uncertainty of Rogers-Shaw.

  • Ukraine war expected to cost Germany 160 billion euros by year-end

    The Ukraine war will have cost the German economy around 160 billion euros ($171 billion), or some 4% of its gross domestic output, in lost value creation by the end of the year, the head of the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said. That means GDP per capita in Europe's largest economy will be 2,000 euros lower it would otherwise have been, DIHK chief Peter Adrian told the "Rheinische Post". Industry makes up a higher share of the economy in Germany than in many other countries, and the sector is for the most part energy-intensive, meaning German companies have been especially hard hit by a surge in energy prices, which last year hit record highs in Europe.

  • What Does The Future Hold For Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

    The analysts covering Superior Plus Corp. ( TSE:SPB ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a...

  • Latin America Looks To Capitalize On Soaring Lithium Demand

    Latin America holds as much as 55.5% of global lithium reserves, making it a key region in global lithium supply chains

  • Why This 'Guaranteed' Retirement Income Product May Be Too Good to Be True

    Current investors aren't just navigating a bear market; they're also contending with rising interest rates that are driving down bond returns. For retirees and those approaching retirement, these challenges are even more daunting. While experts and past research have pointed … Continue reading → The post Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • At job fairs in China, lower pay and fewer openings

    STORY: China is one of the world's last countries to return to something like a pre-COVID way of life...and one sign things are shifting are the hundreds of job fairs like this one in Beijing, many set to take place this month.It's a welcome sight for China's leaders after the economy saw its weakest performance in half a century last year... and bruising youth unemployment neared a peak of 20%.Job fairs are an efficient way for employers to reach out in China, where 1.4 billion people live.But some attendees weren't brimming with confidence about what's on offer.This 24-year-old, who was looking for a job in a hotel or property management, said he only hopes for a stable job and not high pay.One recruitment manager at the fair said competition for jobs was tough."We haven't met any job seekers who are demanding a lot in salary. Our main focus here today is to find those living nearby for some of the positions. And we’ll also try to match those who live nearby with some positions. There are a lot of people who are out of work due to the epidemic."Employment anxiety is also widespread.A survey of about 50,000 white-collar workers published on Thursday by Zhaopin, one of China's biggest recruiting firms, showed more than 47% of them were worried they may lose their jobs this year.Those working in consumer-facing jobs had higher job confidence than those in the manufacturing,which has been hit by sputtering demand for what China makes overseas... and a property market slump.After a disappointing report card last year......the outlook for China's economy in the year ahead isn't much better...... with the pain from stringent COVID rules lingering.Policymakers are expected to only aim for growth of about 5%, still below the blistering pre-pandemic pace China once enjoyed.

  • Sanitation company pays $1.5 million penalty for hiring children for 'hazardous' factory work like cleaning beef bone saws, officials say

    The Labor Department says multiple children suffered injuries, including chemical burns, while contracted for Packers Sanitation Services Inc.

  • Crude oil rises on heighten political tensions, supply concerns

    Oil prices traded higher Monday, recouping some of last week’s heavy losses on heightened geopolitical tensions and concerns over the future supply outlook. By 04:30 ET (09:30 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.9% higher at $77.23 a barrel, while the Brent contract rose 1% to $83.81 a barrel.

  • Britain’s energy market is blatantly rigged

    Profits made by British Gas owner Centrica have sparked widespread political outrage.

  • FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf's sex assault case headed to trial this year after a delay due to the pair's work schedule, judge rules

    Singer FKA Twigs sued actor-director Shia LaBeouf in 2020 for sexual assault, accusing him of choking her and grabbing her "to the point of bruising."

  • More Than Half of U.S. Adults Are ‘Jeopardizing’ Retirement Preparedness With Poor Life Expectancy Knowledge, Report Says

    One of the keys to a comfortable retirement is building enough wealth to ensure you don't run out of money while you're still alive. This requires familiarity with average life expectancies, but not...

  • Electricity grid delays sink plans for new fuel cell development centre

    One of Britain’s leading energy technology companies has been forced to shelve plans for a new development centre after being told it would take up to seven years to get connected to Britain’s power grid.

  • Slaughterhouse Cleaning Firm Fined After Officials Say More Than 100 Children Worked Dangerous Jobs

    Over 100 children were illegally employed to handle hazardous chemicals and equipment, leading some minors to suffer work-related injuries, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) said

  • China's new rules for offshore listings spark concern about lengthy approval process

    New rules laying out how Chinese companies can list outside mainland China will often mean getting a nod from several domestic government agencies, potentially making for a lengthy approval process, investment bankers say. On one hand, the rules provide clarity after a regulatory crackdown by Beijing since mid-2021 that has slowed U.S. listings by Chinese firms to a trickle. But where once - before the crackdown - there was very little in the way of regulatory requirements, there are now more hoops for companies to jump through.

  • Kroger is texting and emailing former staff to try to make them 'boomerang' back after leaving, report says

    Food companies such as General Mills are trying to fill labor shortages by asking ex-employees to return, The Wall Street Journal reported.