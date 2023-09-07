U.S. Open tennis: Alcaraz, Medvedev, Keys, Sabalenka claim last semifinal spots

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain hits a ball to Alexander Zverev of Germany in the quarterfinals of the 2023 U.S. Open on Wednesday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by Larry Marano/UPI

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka each advanced in straight sets to claim the last four semifinal spots on Day 10 of the 2023 U.S. Open.

Alcaraz, the No. 1 men's player, beat No. 12 Alexander Zverev of Germany on Wednesday in Flushing, N.Y. The Spaniard totaled 29 winners, 34 unforced errors and converted 4 of 4 break point opportunities in his 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 triumph.

Zverev went 0 for 5 on his break point opportunities. He totaled 22 winners and 35 unforced errors.

Alcaraz will meet Medvedev on Friday in the quarterfinals. If Alcaraz wins, he could meet No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the finals, setting up a rematch of their meeting in the Wimbledon 2023 finale.

"We are just one match from that potential final," Alcaraz said of another Djokovic meeting. "It would be great to play a final against Novak in New York. But both of us have really tough semifinals. Let's see."

Alcaraz, the defending champion, will make his second U.S. Open semifinal appearance. Medvedev claimed the 2021 title in Queens. He was the runner-up in 2019 and a semifinalist in 2020.

Medvedev, ranked No. 3, edged fellow Russian Andrey Rublev (No. 8) 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. He totaled eight aces and converted 9 of 19 break point opportunities. Rublev converted 5 of 13 break point chances in the 2-hour, 48-minute match.

Sabalenka was the first player to snag a semifinal ticket on Day 10. The No. 2 Belarusian needed just 73 minutes to dispatch of No. 23 Zheng Qinwen of China. Sabalenka totaled 17 winners, 12 unforced errors and broke Zheng's serve three times in the 6-4, 6-1 win. Zheng did not earn a break point opportunity and logged 13 winners and 16 unforced errors.

Sabalenka will meet Keys, who beat No. 9 Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, in the semifinals. The No. 17 American totaled four aces, converted 3 of 3 break point opportunities and fired 19 winners in her 6-1, 6-4 win Wednesday in Flushing. Vondrousova went 0 for 9 on break point opportunities in the 86-minute match.

Sabalenka and Keys each will make their third semifinals appearances at the Grand Slam. Sabalenka has yet to advance to a U.S. Open final. Keys was the runner-up in 2017 and a semifinalist in 2018.

Fellow American Coco Gauff (No. 6) will battle No. 10 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the first 2023 U.S. Open semifinal at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Keys will face Sabalenka in the next match on Day 11 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic will meet No. 47 Ben Shelton of the United States in a men's semifinal Friday in Flushing. Alcaraz also will take on Medvedev for a spot in the final on Day 12.

The women's final will be at 4 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. The men's final will air at the same time Sunday on ESPN.