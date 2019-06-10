U.S. Open field 2019: Who is playing? Complete lineup, pairings and more
Like any major golf tournament, the 2019 U.S. Open field is stacked with big names. The top 33 golfers in the world are all partcipating in the notoriously difficult tournament, which will take place at storied Pebble Beach in 2019.
Brooks Koepka, the two-time U.S. Open defending champion, is the man to beat in the field, but each of the top five golfers in the world have won the tournament at least once before — including Tiger Woods in 2000, 2002 and 2008.
There will be 156 golfers participating in the U.S. Open, each of whom qualified through at least one of several routes. There are 15 possible ways to get an exemption as well as 12 sectional qualifiers for those who didn't fit the exemption criteria. Local tournaments also provide the possibility of qualifying.
Koepka, Woods and Ernie Els are the only members of the field who have won the tournament multiple times, while nine one-time winners in the field will hope to join that group after this year.
U.S. Open field: Who is playing in 2019?
Rank
Golfer
1
Brooks Koepka
2
Dustin Johnson
3
Justin Rose
4
Rory McIlroy
5
Tiger Woods
6
Justin Thomas
7
Francesco Molinari
8
Patrick Cantlay
9
Bryson DeChambeau
10
Xander Schauffele
10
Brendon Todd, Luke Donald, Mike Weir
11
Rickie Fowler
12
Jon Rahm
13
Matt Kuchar
14
Tony Finau
15
Paul Casey
16
Jason Day
17
Adam Scott
18
Tommy Fleetwood
19
Bubba Watson
20
Webb Simpson
21
Marc Leishman
22
Louis Oosthuizen
23
Patrick Reed
24
Gary Woodland
25
Phil Mickelson
26
Matt Wallace
27
Kevin Kisner
28
Jordan Spieth
29
Hideki Matsuyama
30
Sergio Garcia
31
Kevin Na
32
Ian Poulter
33
Cameron Smith
35
Matthew Fitzpatrick
36
Rafa Cabrera Bello
37
Keegan Bradley
38
Alex Noren
39
Billy Horschel
40
Haotong Li
41
Tyrrell Hatton
42
Shane Lowry
43
Henrik Stenson
44
Lucas Bjerregaard
45
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
46
Justin Harding
47
C.T. Pan
49
Jim Furyk
50
Brandt Snedeker
51
J.B. Holmes
52
Charles Howell III
53
Branden Grace
55
Kyle Stanley
56
Si Woo Kim
57
Keith Mitchell
58
Byeong Hun An
59
Thorbjorn Olesen
62
Luke List
63
Chez Reavie
64
Abraham Ancer
71
Aaron Wise
75
Shugo Imahira
77
Lucas Glover
81
Jhonattan Vegas
84
Danny Willett
88
Ryan Fox
90
Erik Van Rooyen
93
Thomas Pieters
94
Zach Johnson
97
Martin Kaymer
98
Daniel Berger
99
Chesson Hadley
101
Jimmy Walker
109
Patton Kizzire
114
Rory Sabbatini
121
Graeme McDowell
123
Marcus Kinhult
133
Scottie Scheffler
146
Jason Dufner
151
Adri Arnaus
165
Brian Stuard
171
Dean Burmester
180
Aaron Baddeley
188
Matt Jones
198
Kodai Ichihara
225
Sam Horsfield
235
Ollie Schneiderjans
238
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
245
Anirban Lahiri
269
Mikumu Horikawa
270
Nick Taylor
278
Carlos Ortiz
283
Clement Sordet
318
Sam Saunders
330
Chan Kim
334
Roberto Castro
341
Justin Walters
344
Julian Etulain
347
Tom Hoge
352
Rhys Enoch
354
Ernie Els
355
Sepp Straka
359
Lee Slattery
361
Renato Paratore
370
Matthieu Pavon
382
Joseph Bramlett
397
Nathan Lashley
405
Merrick Bremner
435
Callum Tarren
451
Marcus Fraser
512
Luke Donald
531
Alex Prugh
595
Luke Guthrie
668
Viktor Hovland
715
Rob Oppenheim
740
Andreas Halvorsen
790
Cody Gribble
804
Guillermo Pereira
805
Zac Blair
916
Chip McDaniel
988
Brendon Todd
1003
Brett Drewitt
1157
Billy Hurley III
--
Connor Arendell
--
Devon Bling
--
Charles Danielson
--
Brian Davis
--
Eric Dietrich
--
Chandler Eaton
--
Auston Eckroat
--
Luis Gagne
--
Stewart Hagestad
--
Nick Hardy
--
Daniel Hillier
--
Richard Lee
--
Collin Morikawa
--
Matthew Naumec
--
Nick Norton
--
Kevin O'Connell
--
Matt Parziale
--
Andy Pope
--
Jovan Rebula
--
Hayden Shieh
--
Ryan Sullivan
--
Michael Thorbjornsen
--
Spencer Tibbits
--
David Toms
--
Mike Weir
--
Brandon Wu
--
Cameron Young
--
Chun An Yu
(-- = Golfer ranked outside top 1200)
Is Tiger Woods playing in the U.S. Open 2019?
Yes, Woods will be playing in the U.S. Open. He has won the tournament three times, including in 2000 at Pebble Beach. But he hasn't made the cut since 2013, finished in the top 10 since 2010, and won since 2008. Woods has had very mixed results in his two majors in 2019. He won the Masters but missed the cut at the PGA Championship.
U.S. Open tee times, pairings for Round 1
Thursday, Round 1
Tee time (ET)
Hole
Pairing
9:45 AM
1
Sam Saunders, Carlos Ortiz, Marcus Fraser
9:45 AM
10
Luis Gagne (a), Sepp Straka, Julian Etulain
9:56 AM
1
Player TBD, Erik Van Rooyen, Chun An Yu (a)
9:56 AM
10
Dean Burmester, Player TBD, Kyounghoon Lee
10:07 AM
1
Ryan Fox, Thorbjorn Olesen, Player TBD
10:07 AM
10
Clement Sordet, Tom Hoge, Adri Arnaus
10:18 AM
1
Scottie Scheffler, Matt Parziale(a), Nick Taylor
10:18 AM
10
Brian Davis, Kevin O'Connell (a), Billy Hurley III
10:29 AM
1
Patton Kizzire, Jovan Rebula (a), Jason Dufner
Xander Schauffele
10
Brendon Todd, Luke Donald, Mike Weir
10:40 AM
1
Haotong Li, Bubba Watson, J.B. Holmes
10:40 AM
10
Kyle Stanley, Billy Horschel, Danny Willett
10:51 AM
1
Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Ernie Els
10:51 AM
10
Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy
11:02 AM
1
Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
11:02 AM
10
Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Bryson Dechambeau
11:13 AM
1
Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Gary Woodland
11:13 AM
10
Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell
11:24 AM
1
Cameron Smith, Matthew Wallace, Xander Schauffele
11:24 AM
10
Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood
11:35 AM
1
C.T. Pan, Abraham Ancer, Brandon Wu (a)
11:35 AM
10
Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen
11:46 AM
1
Chan Kim, Justin Walters, Player TBD
11:46 AM
10
Rob Oppenheim, Rhys Enoch, Richard Lee
11:57 AM
1
Nick Hardy, Noah Norton (a), Andreas Halvorsen
11:57 AM
10
Andy Pope, Ryan Sullivan, Matthew Naumec
3:30 PM
1
Rory Sabbatini, Sam Horsfield, Roberto Castro
3:30 PM
10
Nathan Lashley, Renato Paratore, Lee Slattery
3:41 PM
1
Cameron Young (a), Marcus Kinhult, Brian Stuard
3:41 PM
10
Player TBD, Collin Morikawa, Aaron Wise
3:52 PM
1
Luke Guthrie, Joseph Bramlett, Charlie Danielson
3:52 PM
10
Merrick Bremner, Chip McDaniel, Cody Gribble
4:03 PM
1
Austin Eckroat (a), Alexander Noren, Charles Howell III
4:03 PM
10
Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Chez Reavie, David Toms
4:14 PM
1
Thomas Pieters, Chesson Hadley, Stewart Hagestad (a)
4:14 PM
10
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Na, Keegan Bradley
4:25 PM
1
Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover
4:25 PM
10
Jim Furyk, Henrik Stenson, Brandt Snedeker
4:36 PM
1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Keith Mitchell, Shugo Imahira
4:36 PM
10
Luke List, Lucas Bjerregaard, Branden Grace
4:47 PM
1
Francesco Molinari, Viktor Hovland (a), Brooks Koepka
4:47 PM
10
Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar
4:58 PM
1
Tony Finau, Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter
4:58 PM
10
Byeong Hun An, Devon Bling (a), Matthew Fitzpatrick
5:09 PM
1
Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods
5:09 PM
10
Justin Harding, Aaron Baddeley, Player TBD
5:20 PM
1
Daniel Berger, Matthew Jones, Kodai Ichihara
5:20 PM
10
Ollie Schniederjans, Mikumu Horikawa, Anirban Lahiri
5:31 PM
1
Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Eaton (a), Callum Tarren
5:31 PM
10
Daniel Hillier (a), Alex Prugh, Zac Blair
5:42 PM
1
Eric Dietrich, Guillermo Pereira, Brett Drewitt
5:42 PM
10
Hayden Shieh, Spencer Tibbits (a), Connor Arendell