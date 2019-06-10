U.S. Open field 2019: Who is playing? Complete lineup, pairings and more

A star-studded U.S. Open field should allow for plenty of competition over the four rounds at Pebble Beach.

Like any major golf tournament, the 2019 U.S. Open field is stacked with big names. The top 33 golfers in the world are all partcipating in the notoriously difficult tournament, which will take place at storied Pebble Beach in 2019.

Brooks Koepka, the two-time U.S. Open defending champion, is the man to beat in the field, but each of the top five golfers in the world have won the tournament at least once before — including Tiger Woods in 2000, 2002 and 2008.

There will be 156 golfers participating in the U.S. Open, each of whom qualified through at least one of several routes. There are 15 possible ways to get an exemption as well as 12 sectional qualifiers for those who didn't fit the exemption criteria. Local tournaments also provide the possibility of qualifying.

Koepka, Woods and Ernie Els are the only members of the field who have won the tournament multiple times, while nine one-time winners in the field will hope to join that group after this year.

U.S. Open field: Who is playing in 2019?

Rank

Golfer

1

Brooks Koepka

2

Dustin Johnson

3

Justin Rose

4

Rory McIlroy

5

Tiger Woods

6

Justin Thomas

7

Francesco Molinari

8

Patrick Cantlay

9

Bryson DeChambeau

10

Xander Schauffele

10:29 AM

10

Brendon Todd, Luke Donald, Mike Weir

11

Rickie Fowler

12

Jon Rahm

13

Matt Kuchar

14

Tony Finau

15

Paul Casey

16

Jason Day

17

Adam Scott

18

Tommy Fleetwood

19

Bubba Watson

20

Webb Simpson

21

Marc Leishman

22

Louis Oosthuizen

23

Patrick Reed

24

Gary Woodland

25

Phil Mickelson

26

Matt Wallace

27

Kevin Kisner

28

Jordan Spieth

29

Hideki Matsuyama

30

Sergio Garcia

31

Kevin Na

32

Ian Poulter

33

Cameron Smith

35

Matthew Fitzpatrick

36

Rafa Cabrera Bello

37

Keegan Bradley

38

Alex Noren

39

Billy Horschel

40

Haotong Li

41

Tyrrell Hatton

42

Shane Lowry

43

Henrik Stenson

44

Lucas Bjerregaard

45

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

46

Justin Harding

47

C.T. Pan

49

Jim Furyk

50

Brandt Snedeker

51

J.B. Holmes

52

Charles Howell III

53

Branden Grace

55

Kyle Stanley

56

Si Woo Kim

57

Keith Mitchell

58

Byeong Hun An

59

Thorbjorn Olesen

62

Luke List

63

Chez Reavie

64

Abraham Ancer

71

Aaron Wise

75

Shugo Imahira

77

Lucas Glover

81

Jhonattan Vegas

84

Danny Willett

88

Ryan Fox

90

Erik Van Rooyen

93

Thomas Pieters

94

Zach Johnson

97

Martin Kaymer

98

Daniel Berger

99

Chesson Hadley

101

Jimmy Walker

109

Patton Kizzire

114

Rory Sabbatini

121

Graeme McDowell

123

Marcus Kinhult

133

Scottie Scheffler

146

Jason Dufner

151

Adri Arnaus

165

Brian Stuard

171

Dean Burmester

180

Aaron Baddeley

188

Matt Jones

198

Kodai Ichihara

225

Sam Horsfield

235

Ollie Schneiderjans

238

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

245

Anirban Lahiri

269

Mikumu Horikawa

270

Nick Taylor

278

Carlos Ortiz

283

Clement Sordet

318

Sam Saunders

330

Chan Kim

334

Roberto Castro

341

Justin Walters

344

Julian Etulain

347

Tom Hoge

352

Rhys Enoch

354

Ernie Els

355

Sepp Straka

359

Lee Slattery

361

Renato Paratore

370

Matthieu Pavon

382

Joseph Bramlett

397

Nathan Lashley

405

Merrick Bremner

435

Callum Tarren

451

Marcus Fraser

512

Luke Donald

531

Alex Prugh

595

Luke Guthrie

668

Viktor Hovland

715

Rob Oppenheim

740

Andreas Halvorsen

790

Cody Gribble

804

Guillermo Pereira

805

Zac Blair

916

Chip McDaniel

988

Brendon Todd

1003

Brett Drewitt

1157

Billy Hurley III

--

Connor Arendell

--

Devon Bling

--

Charles Danielson

--

Brian Davis

--

Eric Dietrich

--

Chandler Eaton

--

Auston Eckroat

--

Luis Gagne

--

Stewart Hagestad

--

Nick Hardy

--

Daniel Hillier

--

Richard Lee

--

Collin Morikawa

--

Matthew Naumec

--

Nick Norton

--

Kevin O'Connell

--

Matt Parziale

--

Andy Pope

--

Jovan Rebula

--

Hayden Shieh

--

Ryan Sullivan

--

Michael Thorbjornsen

--

Spencer Tibbits

--

David Toms

--

Mike Weir

--

Brandon Wu

--

Cameron Young

--

Chun An Yu

(-- = Golfer ranked outside top 1200)

Is Tiger Woods playing in the U.S. Open 2019?

Yes, Woods will be playing in the U.S. Open. He has won the tournament three times, including in 2000 at Pebble Beach. But he hasn't made the cut since 2013, finished in the top 10 since 2010, and won since 2008. Woods has had very mixed results in his two majors in 2019. He won the Masters but missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

10 Xander Schauffele

U.S. Open tee times, pairings for Round 1

10:29 AM 10 Brendon Todd, Luke Donald, Mike Weir

Thursday, Round 1

Tee time (ET)

Hole

Pairing

9:45 AM

1

Sam Saunders, Carlos Ortiz, Marcus Fraser

9:45 AM

10

Luis Gagne (a), Sepp Straka, Julian Etulain

9:56 AM

1

Player TBD, Erik Van Rooyen, Chun An Yu (a)

9:56 AM

10

Dean Burmester, Player TBD, Kyounghoon Lee

10:07 AM

1

Ryan Fox, Thorbjorn Olesen, Player TBD

10:07 AM

10

Clement Sordet, Tom Hoge, Adri Arnaus

10:18 AM

1

Scottie Scheffler, Matt Parziale(a), Nick Taylor

10:18 AM

10

Brian Davis, Kevin O'Connell (a), Billy Hurley III

10:29 AM

1

Patton Kizzire, Jovan Rebula (a), Jason Dufner

10

Xander Schauffele

10:29 AM

10

Brendon Todd, Luke Donald, Mike Weir

10:40 AM

1

Haotong Li, Bubba Watson, J.B. Holmes

10:40 AM

10

Kyle Stanley, Billy Horschel, Danny Willett

10:51 AM

1

Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Ernie Els

10:51 AM

10

Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy

11:02 AM

1

Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

11:02 AM

10

Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Bryson Dechambeau

11:13 AM

1

Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Gary Woodland

11:13 AM

10

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell

11:24 AM

1

Cameron Smith, Matthew Wallace, Xander Schauffele

11:24 AM

10

Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood

11:35 AM

1

C.T. Pan, Abraham Ancer, Brandon Wu (a)

11:35 AM

10

Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen

11:46 AM

1

Chan Kim, Justin Walters, Player TBD

11:46 AM

10

Rob Oppenheim, Rhys Enoch, Richard Lee

11:57 AM

1

Nick Hardy, Noah Norton (a), Andreas Halvorsen

11:57 AM

10

Andy Pope, Ryan Sullivan, Matthew Naumec

3:30 PM

1

Rory Sabbatini, Sam Horsfield, Roberto Castro

3:30 PM

10

Nathan Lashley, Renato Paratore, Lee Slattery

3:41 PM

1

Cameron Young (a), Marcus Kinhult, Brian Stuard

3:41 PM

10

Player TBD, Collin Morikawa, Aaron Wise

3:52 PM

1

Luke Guthrie, Joseph Bramlett, Charlie Danielson

3:52 PM

10

Merrick Bremner, Chip McDaniel, Cody Gribble

4:03 PM

1

Austin Eckroat (a), Alexander Noren, Charles Howell III

4:03 PM

10

Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Chez Reavie, David Toms

4:14 PM

1

Thomas Pieters, Chesson Hadley, Stewart Hagestad (a)

4:14 PM

10

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Na, Keegan Bradley

4:25 PM

1

Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

4:25 PM

10

Jim Furyk, Henrik Stenson, Brandt Snedeker

4:36 PM

1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Keith Mitchell, Shugo Imahira

4:36 PM

10

Luke List, Lucas Bjerregaard, Branden Grace

4:47 PM

1

Francesco Molinari, Viktor Hovland (a), Brooks Koepka

4:47 PM

10

Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar

4:58 PM

1

Tony Finau, Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter

4:58 PM

10

Byeong Hun An, Devon Bling (a), Matthew Fitzpatrick

5:09 PM

1

Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods

5:09 PM

10

Justin Harding, Aaron Baddeley, Player TBD

5:20 PM

1

Daniel Berger, Matthew Jones, Kodai Ichihara

5:20 PM

10

Ollie Schniederjans, Mikumu Horikawa, Anirban Lahiri

5:31 PM

1

Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Eaton (a), Callum Tarren

5:31 PM

10

Daniel Hillier (a), Alex Prugh, Zac Blair

5:42 PM

1

Eric Dietrich, Guillermo Pereira, Brett Drewitt

5:42 PM

10

Hayden Shieh, Spencer Tibbits (a), Connor Arendell

