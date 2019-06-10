U.S. Open field 2019: Who is playing? Complete lineup, pairings and more

Like any major golf tournament, the 2019 U.S. Open field is stacked with big names. The top 33 golfers in the world are all partcipating in the notoriously difficult tournament, which will take place at storied Pebble Beach in 2019.

Brooks Koepka, the two-time U.S. Open defending champion, is the man to beat in the field, but each of the top five golfers in the world have won the tournament at least once before — including Tiger Woods in 2000, 2002 and 2008.

There will be 156 golfers participating in the U.S. Open, each of whom qualified through at least one of several routes. There are 15 possible ways to get an exemption as well as 12 sectional qualifiers for those who didn't fit the exemption criteria. Local tournaments also provide the possibility of qualifying.

Koepka, Woods and Ernie Els are the only members of the field who have won the tournament multiple times, while nine one-time winners in the field will hope to join that group after this year.

U.S. Open field: Who is playing in 2019?

Rank Golfer 1 Brooks Koepka 2 Dustin Johnson 3 Justin Rose 4 Rory McIlroy 5 Tiger Woods 6 Justin Thomas 7 Francesco Molinari 8 Patrick Cantlay 9 Bryson DeChambeau 10 Xander Schauffele 10:29 AM 10 Brendon Todd, Luke Donald, Mike Weir 11 Rickie Fowler 12 Jon Rahm 13 Matt Kuchar 14 Tony Finau 15 Paul Casey 16 Jason Day 17 Adam Scott 18 Tommy Fleetwood 19 Bubba Watson 20 Webb Simpson 21 Marc Leishman 22 Louis Oosthuizen 23 Patrick Reed 24 Gary Woodland 25 Phil Mickelson 26 Matt Wallace 27 Kevin Kisner 28 Jordan Spieth 29 Hideki Matsuyama 30 Sergio Garcia 31 Kevin Na 32 Ian Poulter 33 Cameron Smith 35 Matthew Fitzpatrick 36 Rafa Cabrera Bello 37 Keegan Bradley 38 Alex Noren 39 Billy Horschel 40 Haotong Li 41 Tyrrell Hatton 42 Shane Lowry 43 Henrik Stenson 44 Lucas Bjerregaard 45 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 46 Justin Harding 47 C.T. Pan 49 Jim Furyk 50 Brandt Snedeker 51 J.B. Holmes 52 Charles Howell III 53 Branden Grace 55 Kyle Stanley 56 Si Woo Kim 57 Keith Mitchell 58 Byeong Hun An 59 Thorbjorn Olesen 62 Luke List 63 Chez Reavie 64 Abraham Ancer 71 Aaron Wise 75 Shugo Imahira 77 Lucas Glover 81 Jhonattan Vegas 84 Danny Willett 88 Ryan Fox 90 Erik Van Rooyen 93 Thomas Pieters 94 Zach Johnson 97 Martin Kaymer 98 Daniel Berger 99 Chesson Hadley 101 Jimmy Walker 109 Patton Kizzire 114 Rory Sabbatini 121 Graeme McDowell 123 Marcus Kinhult 133 Scottie Scheffler 146 Jason Dufner 151 Adri Arnaus 165 Brian Stuard 171 Dean Burmester 180 Aaron Baddeley 188 Matt Jones 198 Kodai Ichihara 225 Sam Horsfield 235 Ollie Schneiderjans 238 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 245 Anirban Lahiri 269 Mikumu Horikawa 270 Nick Taylor 278 Carlos Ortiz 283 Clement Sordet 318 Sam Saunders 330 Chan Kim 334 Roberto Castro 341 Justin Walters 344 Julian Etulain 347 Tom Hoge 352 Rhys Enoch 354 Ernie Els 355 Sepp Straka 359 Lee Slattery 361 Renato Paratore 370 Matthieu Pavon 382 Joseph Bramlett 397 Nathan Lashley 405 Merrick Bremner 435 Callum Tarren 451 Marcus Fraser 512 Luke Donald 531 Alex Prugh 595 Luke Guthrie 668 Viktor Hovland 715 Rob Oppenheim 740 Andreas Halvorsen 790 Cody Gribble 804 Guillermo Pereira 805 Zac Blair 916 Chip McDaniel 988 Brendon Todd 1003 Brett Drewitt 1157 Billy Hurley III -- Connor Arendell -- Devon Bling -- Charles Danielson -- Brian Davis -- Eric Dietrich -- Chandler Eaton -- Auston Eckroat -- Luis Gagne -- Stewart Hagestad -- Nick Hardy -- Daniel Hillier -- Richard Lee -- Collin Morikawa -- Matthew Naumec -- Nick Norton -- Kevin O'Connell -- Matt Parziale -- Andy Pope -- Jovan Rebula -- Hayden Shieh -- Ryan Sullivan -- Michael Thorbjornsen -- Spencer Tibbits -- David Toms -- Mike Weir -- Brandon Wu -- Cameron Young -- Chun An Yu

(-- = Golfer ranked outside top 1200)

Is Tiger Woods playing in the U.S. Open 2019?

Yes, Woods will be playing in the U.S. Open. He has won the tournament three times, including in 2000 at Pebble Beach. But he hasn't made the cut since 2013, finished in the top 10 since 2010, and won since 2008. Woods has had very mixed results in his two majors in 2019. He won the Masters but missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

U.S. Open tee times, pairings for Round 1

Thursday, Round 1