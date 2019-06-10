U.S. Open 2019: Tee times for Thursday's field, Round 1 TV schedule, odds, live stream
One of golf's landmark courses will be the site of the 2019 U.S. Open, the third of four majors on the PGA Tour schedule, from Thursday to Sunday.
Pebble Beach Golf Links in Northern California is hosting its sixth U.S. Open and seventh major. And with the legendary venue comes the opportunity for a rare historic feat as Brooks Koepka tries to become the second golfer ever to win three consecutive U.S. Open tournaments and the first since Willie Anderson from 1903-1905.
Koepka's hot streak in majors is reason to believe he could pull it off. He also won the PGA Championship in May, finished as the runner-up at the Masters in April and won the 2018 PGA Championship last August.
Repeating at majors is very difficult, however, especially three-peating. The field is as stacked as any event on the PGA Tour calendar and includes three-time U.S. Open winner and 2019 Masters champion Tiger Woods and a bevy of other past champions that likely won't make Koepka's victory route easy.
In 2010, the last time Pebble Beach hosted the U.S. Open, Graeme McDowell came out victorious, while Woods registered his first U.S. Open win at the course back in 2000.
Here is everything to know about the 2019 U.S. Open, including the TV schedule, round-by-round tee times for Tiger Woods and the field, plus updated betting odds. You can also follow our "Tiger Tracker" and live leaderboard for hole-by-hole updates when play begins Thursday.
U.S. Open 2019 TV schedule, live stream
When: June 13-16
Where: Pebble Beach, California
TV channels: Fox, Fox Sports 1
Live stream: Fox Sports Go | USOpen.com | fuboTV
Leaderboard: Follow SN's live tracker
The Fox family of networks will have full coverage of all four rounds, including 20 combined hours over the weekend. Joe Buck will provide play-by-play for the third consecutive year while Paul Azinger will serve as the lead analyst. You can also live stream Rounds 1-4 by signing up for fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.
Date
Time (ET)
Channel
Thursday, June 13
12:30-7:30 p.m.
FS1/fuboTV
Thursday, June 13
7:30-10:30 p.m.
Fox/fuboTV
Friday, June 14
12:30-7:30 p.m.
FS1/fuboTV
Friday, June 14
7:30-10:30 p.m.
Fox/fuboTV
Saturday, June 15
Noon-10 p.m.
Fox/fuboTV
Sunday, June 16
Noon-10 p.m.
Fox/fuboTV
Tiger Woods' U.S. Open tee times
Woods will be paired with two former U.S. Open winners — Justin Rose (2013) and Jordan Spieth (2015) — for the first two rounds. The trio is scheduled to tee off at 5:09 p.m. ET Thursday and 11:24 a.m. ET Friday.
Round
Tee time (ET)
Hole
Pairing
1
5:09 p.m.
1
Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose
2
11:24 a.m.
10
Spieth, Rose
3
TBD
...
...
4
TBD
...
...
Who else is in the U.S. Open field?
Koepka and Woods are the biggest names, and rightfully so, but the field will also feature each of the last 10 U.S. Open winners, including Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy, who are ranked Nos. 2, 3 and 4 in the world, respectively. Each of the top 33 golfers in the world are participating at Pebble Beach.
FedEx cup standings leader Matt Kuchar, previous Players Championship winners Rory Mcilroy, Rickie Fowler and Si Woo Kim and 2019 PGA Tour winners Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Francesco Molinari, Patrick Cantlay and Paul Casey, among others, will also be vying for the victory.
2019 U.S. Open tee times, pairings
Thursday, Round 1
Tee time (ET)
Hole
Pairing
9:45 AM
1
Sam Saunders, Carlos Ortiz, Marcus Fraser
9:45 AM
10
Luis Gagne (a), Sepp Straka, Julian Etulain
9:56 AM
1
Player TBD, Erik Van Rooyen, Chun An Yu (a)
9:56 AM
10
Dean Burmester, Player TBD, Kyounghoon Lee
10:07 AM
1
Ryan Fox, Thorbjorn Olesen, Player TBD
10:07 AM
10
Clement Sordet, Tom Hoge, Adri Arnaus
10:18 AM
1
Scottie Scheffler, Matt Parziale(a), Nick Taylor
10:18 AM
10
Brian Davis, Kevin O'Connell (a), Billy Hurley III
10:29 AM
1
Patton Kizzire, Jovan Rebula (a), Jason Dufner
10:29 AM
10
Brendon Todd, Luke Donald, Mike Weir
10:40 AM
1
Haotong Li, Bubba Watson, J.B. Holmes
10:40 AM
10
Kyle Stanley, Billy Horschel, Danny Willett
10:51 AM
1
Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Ernie Els
10:51 AM
10
Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy
11:02 AM
1
Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
11:02 AM
10
Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Bryson Dechambeau
11:13 AM
1
Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Gary Woodland
11:13 AM
10
Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell
11:24 AM
1
Cameron Smith, Matthew Wallace, Xander Schauffele
11:24 AM
10
Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood
11:35 AM
1
C.T. Pan, Abraham Ancer, Brandon Wu (a)
11:35 AM
10
Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen
11:46 AM
1
Chan Kim, Justin Walters, Player TBD
11:46 AM
10
Rob Oppenheim, Rhys Enoch, Richard Lee
11:57 AM
1
Nick Hardy, Noah Norton (a), Andreas Halvorsen
11:57 AM
10
Andy Pope, Ryan Sullivan, Matthew Naumec
3:30 PM
1
Rory Sabbatini, Sam Horsfield, Roberto Castro
3:30 PM
10
Nathan Lashley, Renato Paratore, Lee Slattery
3:41 PM
1
Cameron Young (a), Marcus Kinhult, Brian Stuard
3:41 PM
10
Player TBD, Collin Morikawa, Aaron Wise
3:52 PM
1
Luke Guthrie, Joseph Bramlett, Charlie Danielson
3:52 PM
10
Merrick Bremner, Chip McDaniel, Cody Gribble
4:03 PM
1
Austin Eckroat (a), Alexander Noren, Charles Howell III
4:03 PM
10
Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Chez Reavie, David Toms
4:14 PM
1
Thomas Pieters, Chesson Hadley, Stewart Hagestad (a)
4:14 PM
10
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Na, Keegan Bradley
4:25 PM
1
Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover
4:25 PM
10
Jim Furyk, Henrik Stenson, Brandt Snedeker
4:36 PM
1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Keith Mitchell, Shugo Imahira
4:36 PM
10
Luke List, Lucas Bjerregaard, Branden Grace
4:47 PM
1
Francesco Molinari, Viktor Hovland (a), Brooks Koepka
4:47 PM
10
Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar
4:58 PM
1
Tony Finau, Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter
4:58 PM
10
Byeong Hun An, Devon Bling (a), Matthew Fitzpatrick
5:09 PM
1
Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods
5:09 PM
10
Justin Harding, Aaron Baddeley, Player TBD
5:20 PM
1
Daniel Berger, Matthew Jones, Kodai Ichihara
5:20 PM
10
Ollie Schniederjans, Mikumu Horikawa, Anirban Lahiri
5:31 PM
1
Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Eaton (a), Callum Tarren
5:31 PM
10
Daniel Hillier (a), Alex Prugh, Zac Blair
5:42 PM
1
Eric Dietrich, Guillermo Pereira, Brett Drewitt
5:42 PM
10
Hayden Shieh, Spencer Tibbits (a), Connor Arendell
U.S. Open purse, winnings
The purse for the U.S. is a cool $12.5 million, with $2,250,000 of that going to the winner. The purse is a step above last year's total, which was an even $12 million. The winner's share was $90,000 fewer in 2018.
Odds to win the U.S. Open
It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Koepka (+650) is the U.S. Open favorite, seeing as he's won the last two years. Dustin Johnson (+750), the 2016 champion, and Woods (+1100) are other top contenders. Keep an eye on Patrick Cantlay (+1800), who is coming off a recent victory at the Memorial Tournament.
Golfer
Odds
Brooks Koepka
+650
Dustin Johnson
+750
Tiger Woods
+1100
Rory McIlroy
+1200
Jordan Spieth
+1600
Patrick Cantlay
+1800
Justin Rose
+2000
Justin Thomas
+2200
Rickie Fowler
+2200
Jason Day
+2500
Jon Rahm
+2500
Xander Schauffele
+2500
(Odds via Bovada)
U.S. Open past winners
Year
Winner
Score
2019
TBD
TBD
2018
Brooks Koepka
+1
2017
Brooks Koepka
-16
2016
Dustin Johnson
-4
2015
Jordan Spieth
-5
2014
Martin Kaymer
-9
2013
Justin Rose
+1
2012
Webb Simpson
+1
2011
Rory Mcilroy
-16
2010
Graeme McDowell
E
2009
Lucas Glover
-4