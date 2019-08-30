U.S. Open 2019: Rafael Nadal into Round 3 after Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrawal

Rafael Nadal received a walkover into Round 3 of the U.S. Open after Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew from their second-round match.

Spanish star Nadal — the second seed — was due to close out Thursday's evening session against Kokkinakis at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.


However, the 18-time grand slam champion will now be able to rest ahead of his third-round encounter after Kokkinakis was forced to end his participation in the tournament.

Marin Cilic's match with Cedrik-Marcel Stebe has been moved from Louis Armstrong to Ashe to fill the void.


Nadal will face either Fernando Verdasco or Hyeon Chung in the third round at Flushing Meadows as the 33-year-old eyes a fourth U.S. Open title.


