U.S. Open 2019: Jim Nantz has accepted Joe Buck's on-air invite to join Fox's coverage at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH — The phrase Fox and Friends has a new meaning this week at Pebble Beach. On Thursday, the network conducted an interview with longtime NBC analyst Johnny Miller during it's 2019 U.S. Open coverage, and on Saturday, even longer CBS announcer Jim Nantz will stop by. Hello, friends, indeed.

Fox golf's lead announcer Joe Buck announced Nantz's appearance on Saturday morning, sharing a clip from Thursday's coverage in which he made an on-air introduction for the Pebble Beach resident to stop by.

Apparently, Nantz was watching.

It's the latest part of what might be the greatest year in the legendary career for the CBS play-by-play man. He was the voice of the Patriots' latest Super Bowl win in February, Virgina's thrilling March Madness victory in April, and, of course, Tiger Woods' historic Masters triumph the following week, which he called "the best event I've ever covered."

Appearing on a podcast with Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch last year, Nantz was candid about wanting to be involved in this week's coverage even though the tournament is airing on a rival network.

“The U.S. Open is going to drop into my front yard here about 18 months at Pebble Beach and Fox is going to come in here and do it," Nantz told Deitsch. "Mark Loomis is a fantastic producer. I visited with him here at Pebble…I have a great regard for what they have been able to build from scratch. I will be on the sidelines just watching it, but it’s going to be a little hurtful to be honest. The U.S. Open is taking place steps from my door and I won’t be able to say I got to do that one on my bucket list.”

Good news, Jim. You spoke too soon.

