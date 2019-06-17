U.S. Open 2019: Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH — A month ago the USGA announced that it was increasing the prize money payout for the U.S. Open to $12.5 million overall, with winner Gary Woodland receiving $2.25 million for his effort. This matches the purse at the Players Championship as the most lucrative tournament on the PGA Tour, and keeps the USGA’s marquee event ahead of the other three majors in terms of big-money paydays. (Masters, $11.5 million; PGA Championship, $11 million; Open Championship $10.5 million)

It’s not, however, until you break down the amount of money doled out for all the spots in the field that the largesse comes into full focus. Simply consider how much some notable past U.S. Open champions made when they won their titles and then look at what the players will be taking in this week, and the disparity is striking.

When Horace Rawlins won the inaugural championship in 1895, he claimed $150. Last place on Sunday will earn, $21,229, or 141 times what Rawlins made.

Since World War II, here’s how much some of the notable winners have earned for their victories:

1950: Ben Hogan at Merion, $4,000

1960: Arnold Palmer at Cherry Hills, $14,400

1962: Jack Nicklaus at Oakmont, $15,000

1973: Johnny Miller at Oakmont, $35,000

1982: Tom Watson at Pebble Beach,$60,000

1992: Tom Kite at Pebble Beach, $275,000

2000: Tiger Woods at Pebble Beach, $800,000

2010: Graeme McDowell at Pebble Beach, $1.35 million















And consider the career U.S. Open earnings of some of the game’s all-time greats. Jack Nicklaus, in 44 U.S. Open starts, made $363,955, slightly more than the player who finishes in eighth place will earn just this week. Arnold Palmer, in 32 U.S. Open starts, made $112,119.50. Finish 23rd on Sunday, and you’ve made more. Ben Hogan’s career U.S. Open earnings ($32,651.66) get beat by the 47th-place finisher.

Long story short: They played for a lot of loot this weekend. And here is how much everybody who made the cut earned:

Win: Gary Woodland, -13, $2,250,000

2: Brooks Koepka, -10, $1,350,000

T-3: Xander Schauffele, -7, $581,872

T-3: Jon Rahm, -7, $581,872

T-3: Chez Reavie, -7, $581,872

T-3: Justin Rose, -7, $581,872

T-7: Adam Scott, -6, $367,387

T-7: Louis Oosthuizen, -6, $367,387

T-9: Henrik Stenson, -5, $288,715

T-9: Chesson Hadley, -5, $288,715

T-9: Rory McIlroy, -5, $288,715

T-12: Viktor Hovland, -4, Amateur

T-12: Matt Fitzpatrick, -4, $226,609

T-12: Matt Wallace, -4, $226,609

T-12: Danny Willett, -4, $226,609





























T-16: Webb Simpson, -3, $172,455

T-16: Francesco Molinari, -3, $172,455

T-16: Byeong Hun An, -3, $172,455

T-16: Graeme McDowell, -3, $172,455

T-16: Matt Kuchar, -3, $172,455

T-21: Paul Casey, -2, $117,598

T-21: Alex Prugh, -2, $117,598

T-21: Tiger Woods, -2, $117,598

T-21: Jason Day, -2, $117,598

T-21: Tyrrell Hatton, -2, $117,598

T-21: Hideki Matsuyama, -2, $117,598

T-21: Patrick Cantlay, -2, $117,598























T-28: Sepp Straka, -1, $86,071

T-28: Shane Lowry, -1, $86,071

T-28: Jim Furyk, -1, $86,071

T-28: Nate Lashley, -1, $86,071

T-32: Marcus Kinhult, E, $72,928

T-32: Patrick Reed, E, $72,928

T-32: Billy Horschel, E, $72,928

T-35: Aaron Wise, +1, $57,853

T-35: Bryson DeChambeau, +1, $57,853

T-35: Collin Morikawa, +1, $57,853

T-35: Martin Kaymer, +1, $57,853

T-35: Jason Dufner, +1, $57,853

T-35: Marc Leishman, +1, $57,853

T-35: Dustin Johnson, +1, $57,853

T-35: Brandon Wu, +1, Amateur

T-43: Andrew Putnam, +2, $41,500

T-43: Rory Sabbatini, +2, $41,500

T-43: Erik Van Rooyen, +2, $41,500

T-43: Tom Hoge, +2, $41,500

T-43: Rickie Fowler, +2, $41,500

T-43: Nick Taylor, +2, $41,500









































T-49: Kevin Kisner, +3, $31,385

T-49: Daniel Berger, +3, $31,385

T-49: Abraham Ancer, +3, $31,385

T-52: Phil Mickelson, +4, $27,181

T-52: Charles Howell III, +4, $27,181

T-52: Carlos Ortiz, +4, $27,181

T-52: Sergio Garcia, +4, $27,181

T-52: Haotong Li, +4, $27,181

T-52: Scott Piercy, +4, $27,181

T-58: Charlie Danielson, +5, $25,350

T-58: Zach Johnson, +5, $25,350

T-58: Andy Pope, +5, $25,350

T-58: Adri Arnaus, +5, $25,350

T-58: Harris English, +5, $25,350

T-58: Emiliano Grillo, +5, $25,350

T-58: Chandler Eaton, +5, Amateur

T-65: Justin Walters, +6, $23,851

T-65: Kyle Stanley, +6, $23,851

T-65: Brian Stuard, +6, $23,851

T-65: Rafa Cabrera Bello, +6, $23,851

T-65: Tommy Fleetwood, +6, $23,851

T-65: Jordan Spieth, +6, $23,851

71: Rhys Enoch, +7, $22,977

T-72: Cameron Smith, +8, $22,353

T-72: Luke Donald, +8, $22,353

T-72: Clement Sordet, +8, $22,353

T-72: Billy Hurley III, +8, $22,353

76: Bernd Wiesberger, +10, $21,728

77: Brandt Snedeker, +11, $21,478

78: Chip McDaniel, +13, $21,224

79: Michael Thorbjornsen, +20, Amateur





























































