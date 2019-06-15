U.S. Open 2019: Third-round tee times at Pebble Beach

Through 36 holes of the 2019 U.S. Open, the leader board is shaping up quite nicely. Gary Woodland leads the way on the strength of his second-round 65, which followed a first-round 68. He's at nine under for the tournament, two clear of Justin Rose, who shot rounds of 65 and 70 and held the solo lead for much of Friday before Woodland came on strong late in the afternoon.

They'll tee off in the final group on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. PDT, 5:45 p.m. ET, just ahead of South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen and Aaron Wise. Oosthuizen, who is at six under overall, is looking to become just the third player to ever win majors at the Old Course at St. Andrews and at Pebble Beach. The other two? Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

As for Wise, it'll be the biggest stage he's ever been on, though his stout amateur career would suggest he's up to the task. But the second-to-last group on the weekend of the U.S. Open is a tall order for anybody, especially a 22-year-old playing in just his sixth major. He's at five under for the tournament, four back of Woodland.

The big names looking to make a Saturday move include Rory McIlroy at five under, Brooks Koepka at four under and Jon Rahm at three under. Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele and Sergio Garcia are also very much in the mix, as is Graeme McDowell, who won the 2010 U.S. Open right here at Pebble Beach. Dustin Johnson lurks at two under.

Then there is Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, who each have a ton of work to do on Saturday if they want to have any chance on Sunday. Mickelson is at one under overall, while Woods is even. It should be an action-packed Saturday at the U.S. Open, which is often the case.

Below are the tee times for third round at Pebble Beach. Seventy-nine players made the cut at two-over par. They will be competing for a $12.5 million purse with the winner earning $2.25 million.

Third-round tee times (all times PDT)

7:36 a.m. -- Justin Walters

7:47 a.m. -- Rhys Enoch, Patrick Reed

7:58 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton

8:09 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Martin Kaymer

8:20 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Nick Taylor

8:31 a.m. -- Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge

8:42 a.m. -- Clement Sordet, Erik van Rooyen

8:53 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Alex Prugh

9:04 a.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Patrick Cantlay

9:15 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Rafa Cabrera Bello

9:26 a.m. -- Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Chip McDaniel

9:37 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Marcus Kinhult

9:48 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Andy Pope

9:59 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Jason Day

10:10 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau

10:21 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Marc Leishman

10:32 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Billy Hurley III

10:43 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Rory Sabbatini

10:54 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Hideki Matsuyama

11:05 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Luke Donald

11:16 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Chandler Eaton (a)

11:27 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Byeong Hun An

11:38 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland (a), Webb Simpson

11:49 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Charles Howell III

12 p.m. -- Charlie Danielson, Phil Mickelson

12:11 p.m. -- Haotong Li, Jason Dufer

12:22 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Nate Lashley

12:33 p.m. -- Harris English, Brandon Wu (a)

12:44 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Carlos Ortiz

12:55 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, Matt Fitpatrick

1:06 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Jim Furyk

1:17 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Sergio Garcia

1:28 p.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Zach Johnson

1:39 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Scott Piercy

1:50 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson

2:01 p.m. -- Matt Wallace, Brooks Koepka

2:12 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Chesson Hadley

2:23 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Rory McIlrou

2:34 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Louis Oosthuizen

2:45 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

