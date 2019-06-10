U.S. Open 2019: Brooks Koepka feels 'no pressure' as he chases major three-peat

Brooks Koepka laughed off the tough conditions at Pebble Beach as the four-time major champion will attempt to complete a near impossible feat at the course during the 2019 U.S. Open.

Koepka, who is coming off his second consecutive PGA Championship victory, has also won the past two U.S. Opens. If he were to win his third, he would join Willie Anderson as the only golfer ever to win three straight USGA marquee events.

But, it won't be easy. The USGA has a knack for setting up difficult conditions and that will certainly be the case at Pebble Beach.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I've done pretty good on (their courses)," Koepka said recently, laughing. "So whatever they are doing, it's working for me. I don't care what they do. You know, we've all got to play the same golf course. It doesn't matter. Guys like to complain. I just don't complain. We all got to play it. We all got to deal with the same issues. If you hit every fairway and you hit every green, you're not going to run into my problems."

Four majors in 23 months. Can last month's #PGAChamp winner Brooks Koepka achieve a three-peat at the #USOpen?



All next week, stay tuned-in to @GolfCentral Live From the U.S. Open for news and analysis from Pebble Beach. pic.twitter.com/XN2eJ3Z6gL



— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 10, 2019

Story continues

The USGA says it won't go out of its way to make things difficult. After all, no golfer has had a hat trick in almost as long as the event itself. Anderson started his streak in 1903, just eight years after the first-ever U.S. Open.

"We don’t want to Koepka-proof it. We’d love to see him win,” said USGA’s John Bodenhamer, who oversees course setup. “Think about that: three in a row. That is amazing.”

Almost everything is in Koepka's favor.

He's the current betting favorite, his confidence is especially high after five top-five finishes — including two wins and a tie for second at the Masters — and he is exceptionally calm despite what he's striving for this week.

"I know what I'm, I guess, chasing or trying to accomplish," Koepka said. "It's just another golf tournament. You can put some outside pressure on. It's a major championship. I'll be up for it, I know that. I enjoy a tough test of golf and that's what you're going to get at a U.S. Open. You know that going in. I enjoy it. It's fun. It's fun to me to get on those big stages and try to win, win a golf tournament.

"There's no pressure. I mean, I know that the odds are against me to win it, but I think every time you step into a major, you know you've got 144 guys or 150 guys, whatever it is. There's a lot of people that can win that golf tournament. You just need to go out and take care of business, and if you don't, hey, I gave it my all."

Koepka used the RBC Canadian Open as a tune-up for the major tournament. He used the same approach leading up to the PGA Championship, and it certainly worked.

He brought his laid back personality over the border and said he didn't really care what happened at the Canadian Open, or what place he finished — which is a good thing considering he finished tied for 50th.

“I just want to feel good going into next week," Koepka said before the start of the tournament. "As long as I can leave feeling confident, striking the ball very well, starting it where I want to, finishing where I want to, hitting some good putts ... it doesn’t matter if they do go in or not. I just want to feel confident leaving."

He added: “The result doesn’t really matter this week. It’s just how I feel I’ve played. Am I hitting enough good shots and really finding a rhythm?”

After the weekend, he felt good about his short game, putting and chipping — all the elements needed to master Pebble Beach.

Koepka did say he wasn't hitting the fairways enough with his driver, an issue he does not want following him to California.

He said it was fixable. He even gave a timeline.

MORE: U.S. Open 2019: Notable Thursday-Friday groups, tee times at Pebble Beach

"Five minutes. Doesn't matter. I can figure out how to get it in the fairway if I need to," Koepka said after Sunday's final round.

Five minutes or a few days, if Koepka can work out this kink before the start of the U.S. Open he will be in a good position to make history.