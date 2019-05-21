U.S. Open 2019: 49-year-old Mike Weir qualifies for Pebble Beach

Mike Weir hasn't played in a non-Masters major since 2013. That will change in three weeks.

The 2003 green-jacket winner was one of 10 players to qualify out of the Dallas sectional on Monday. Weir turned in rounds of 69 and 67 at Bent Tree Country Club & Northwood Club, good enough to earn a U.S. Open invite by two shots.

Weir, who turned 49 last week, has been competing on the Web.com Tour this year in hopes of regaining PGA Tour status. “I’m still motivated,” Weir told Golf Digest in February. “I love to compete. I love the game. You know it’s just … I’m happy to be able to play, I’m happy to be working on my game. You can stand on the range all you want, but you have to get out there and play.

“I’m not 25, I might not be able to do what I used to do. But I still love it."

After some initial success, Weir has missed four of his last five cuts. His best finish on the year is a T-35 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

As a former Masters champ, Weir annually returns to Augusta National. However, this will be his first showing at the U.S. Open since the 2013 event at Merion.

Other notable qualifiers from the Dallas sectional include Brendon Todd (who shared medalist honors with Nick Taylor at 10 under), Web.com player Scottie Scheffler (the 22-year-old has already locked up his tour card for the 2019-20 season) and Oklahoma State's Austin Eckroat, who was the only amateur to make it out.

Eleven sectional competitions remain. Ten will be held on June 3, with the Japanese qualifier to be played on May 27.

The 2019 U.S. Open begins June 13 at Pebble Beach. Brooks Koepka, the reigning champ, has opened as the favorite.

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

