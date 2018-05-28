U.S. Open 2018: Updated odds for Tiger Woods to win at Shinnecock Hills
A little more than two weeks out from the U.S. Open, Dustin Johnson remains a slight favorite to win the season's second major over Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy, but Tiger Woods is lurking close behind.
Updated betting odds (via VegasInsider.com) for the U.S. Open from June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills favors those four golfers, all with previous U.S. Open wins, and all but Woods having finished in the top 10 at the Masters.
Jason Day and Justin Thomas, at 14/1, are sandwiched between Spieth and McIlroy (11/1) and Woods (16/1). Johnson is listed at 9/1.
Spieth and Johnson traded U.S. Open wins in 2015 and '16, with Johnson also finishing runner up to Spieth in 2015 at Chambers Bay when he three-putted the final hole to lose by one stroke. Woods last won a U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines.
Meanwhile, Masters champion Patrick Reed is listed at 25/1. Justin Rose, coming off his impressive victory at the Fort Worth Invitational, is listed at 20/1.
Updated odds to win the 2018 U.S. Open:
Golfer
Odds
Dustin Johnson
9/1
Jordan Spieth
11/1
Rory McIlroy
11/1
Jason Day
14/1
Justin Thomas
14/1
Tiger Woods
16/1
Rickie Fowler
17/1
Jon Rahm
18/1
Justin Rose
20/1
Patrick Reed
25/1
Hideki Matsuyama
28/1
Phil Mickelson
28/1
Sergio Garcia
30/1
Brooks Koepka
33/1
Henrik Stenson
33/1
Branden Grace
40/1
Bubba Watson
45/1
Paul Casey
45/1
Tommy Fleetwood
45/1
Webb Simpson
45/1
Adam Scott
50/1
Matt Kuchar
50/1
Alex Noren
65/1
Brian Harman
66/1
Bryson Dechambeau
66/1
Daniel Berger
66/1
Louis Oosthuizen
66/1
Marc Leishman
66/1
Patrick Cantlay
66/1
Thomas Pieters
66/1
Xander Schauffele
66/1
Charl Schwartzel
80/1
Jimmy Walker
80/1
Tony Finau
80/1
Kevin Chappell
85/1
Brandt Snedeker
90/1
Kevin Kisner
90/1
Charley Hoffman
100/1
Ian Poulter
100/1
Martin Kaymer
100/1
Rafa Cabrera Bello
100/1
Ryan Moore
100/1
Tyrrell Hatton
100/1
Zach Johnson
110/1
Billy Horschel
125/1
Emiliano Grillo
125/1
Francesco Molinari
125/1
Hao Tong Li
125/1
Jason Dufner
125/1
Lee Westwood
125/1
Russell Henley
125/1
Shane Lowry
125/1
Si Woo Kim
125/1
Bill Haas
140/1
Byeong-Hun An
140/1
Brendan Steele
150/1
Gary Woodland
150/1
Matthew Fitzpatrick
150/1
Ross Fisher
150/1
Bernd Wiesberger
175/1
Jim Furyk
175/1
Graeme McDowell
225/1
Danny Willett
275/1
Odds are updated as of May 28.