U.S. Open 2018: Updated odds for Tiger Woods to win at Shinnecock Hills

Updated odds: Dustin Johnson is favored to win the 2018 U.S. Open with Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy right behind and Tiger Woods lurking.

A little more than two weeks out from the U.S. Open, Dustin Johnson remains a slight favorite to win the season's second major over Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy, but Tiger Woods is lurking close behind.

Updated betting odds (via VegasInsider.com) for the U.S. Open from June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills favors those four golfers, all with previous U.S. Open wins, and all but Woods having finished in the top 10 at the Masters.

Jason Day and Justin Thomas, at 14/1, are sandwiched between Spieth and McIlroy (11/1) and Woods (16/1). Johnson is listed at 9/1.

Spieth and Johnson traded U.S. Open wins in 2015 and '16, with Johnson also finishing runner up to Spieth in 2015 at Chambers Bay when he three-putted the final hole to lose by one stroke. Woods last won a U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines.

Meanwhile, Masters champion Patrick Reed is listed at 25/1. Justin Rose, coming off his impressive victory at the Fort Worth Invitational, is listed at 20/1.

Updated odds to win the 2018 U.S. Open:

Golfer

Odds

Dustin Johnson

9/1

Jordan Spieth

11/1

Rory McIlroy

11/1

Jason Day

14/1

Justin Thomas

14/1

Tiger Woods

16/1

Rickie Fowler

17/1

Jon Rahm

18/1

Justin Rose

20/1

Patrick Reed

25/1

Hideki Matsuyama

28/1

Phil Mickelson

28/1

Sergio Garcia

30/1

Brooks Koepka

33/1

Henrik Stenson

33/1

Branden Grace

40/1

Bubba Watson

45/1

Paul Casey

45/1

Tommy Fleetwood

45/1

Webb Simpson

45/1

Adam Scott

50/1

Matt Kuchar

50/1

Alex Noren

65/1

Brian Harman

66/1

Bryson Dechambeau

66/1

Daniel Berger

66/1

Louis Oosthuizen

66/1

Marc Leishman

66/1

Patrick Cantlay

66/1

Thomas Pieters

66/1

Xander Schauffele

66/1

Charl Schwartzel

80/1

Jimmy Walker

80/1

Tony Finau

80/1

Kevin Chappell

85/1

Brandt Snedeker

90/1

Kevin Kisner

90/1

Charley Hoffman

100/1

Ian Poulter

100/1

Martin Kaymer

100/1

Rafa Cabrera Bello

100/1

Ryan Moore

100/1

Tyrrell Hatton

100/1

Zach Johnson

110/1

Billy Horschel

125/1

Emiliano Grillo

125/1

Francesco Molinari

125/1

Hao Tong Li

125/1

Jason Dufner

125/1

Lee Westwood

125/1

Russell Henley

125/1

Shane Lowry

125/1

Si Woo Kim

125/1

Bill Haas

140/1

Byeong-Hun An

140/1

Brendan Steele

150/1

Gary Woodland

150/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick

150/1

Ross Fisher

150/1

Bernd Wiesberger

175/1

Jim Furyk

175/1

Graeme McDowell

225/1

Danny Willett

275/1

Odds are updated as of May 28.

