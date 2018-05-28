U.S. Open 2018: Updated odds for Tiger Woods to win at Shinnecock Hills

A little more than two weeks out from the U.S. Open, Dustin Johnson remains a slight favorite to win the season's second major over Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy, but Tiger Woods is lurking close behind.

Updated betting odds (via VegasInsider.com) for the U.S. Open from June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills favors those four golfers, all with previous U.S. Open wins, and all but Woods having finished in the top 10 at the Masters.

Jason Day and Justin Thomas, at 14/1, are sandwiched between Spieth and McIlroy (11/1) and Woods (16/1). Johnson is listed at 9/1.

Spieth and Johnson traded U.S. Open wins in 2015 and '16, with Johnson also finishing runner up to Spieth in 2015 at Chambers Bay when he three-putted the final hole to lose by one stroke. Woods last won a U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines.

Meanwhile, Masters champion Patrick Reed is listed at 25/1. Justin Rose, coming off his impressive victory at the Fort Worth Invitational, is listed at 20/1.

Updated odds to win the 2018 U.S. Open:

Justin Thomas 14/1

Golfer Odds Dustin Johnson 9/1 Jordan Spieth 11/1 Rory McIlroy 11/1 Jason Day 14/1 Justin Thomas 14/1 Tiger Woods 16/1 Rickie Fowler 17/1 Jon Rahm 18/1 Justin Rose 20/1 Patrick Reed 25/1 Hideki Matsuyama 28/1 Phil Mickelson 28/1 Sergio Garcia 30/1 Brooks Koepka 33/1 Henrik Stenson 33/1 Branden Grace 40/1 Bubba Watson 45/1 Paul Casey 45/1 Tommy Fleetwood 45/1 Webb Simpson 45/1 Adam Scott 50/1 Matt Kuchar 50/1 Alex Noren 65/1 Brian Harman 66/1 Bryson Dechambeau 66/1 Daniel Berger 66/1 Louis Oosthuizen 66/1 Marc Leishman 66/1 Patrick Cantlay 66/1 Thomas Pieters 66/1 Xander Schauffele 66/1 Charl Schwartzel 80/1 Jimmy Walker 80/1 Tony Finau 80/1 Kevin Chappell 85/1 Brandt Snedeker 90/1 Kevin Kisner 90/1 Charley Hoffman 100/1 Ian Poulter 100/1 Martin Kaymer 100/1 Rafa Cabrera Bello 100/1 Ryan Moore 100/1 Tyrrell Hatton 100/1 Zach Johnson 110/1 Billy Horschel 125/1 Emiliano Grillo 125/1 Francesco Molinari 125/1 Hao Tong Li 125/1 Jason Dufner 125/1 Lee Westwood 125/1 Russell Henley 125/1 Shane Lowry 125/1 Si Woo Kim 125/1 Bill Haas 140/1 Byeong-Hun An 140/1 Brendan Steele 150/1 Gary Woodland 150/1 Matthew Fitzpatrick 150/1 Ross Fisher 150/1 Bernd Wiesberger 175/1 Jim Furyk 175/1 Graeme McDowell 225/1 Danny Willett 275/1

Story Continues

Odds are updated as of May 28.