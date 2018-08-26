U.S. Open 2018: Schedule, draw, how to watch live at Flushing Meadows

The fourth and final Grand Slam of the tennis season is approaching with the 2018 U.S. Open.

The second-oldest major tournament, the U.S. Open has been played on acrylic hard courts since 1978 at the UTSA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.

The men's draw should be quite a battle as three members of tennis "Big Four" have claimed the first three Grand Slam titles of the year with Novak Djokovic returning to the winner's circle at Wimbledon in July. Top two seeds Rafael Nadal (2017 U.S. Open champ) and Roger Federer will likely sit atop the list of favorites heading into the tournament.

Several players have made consistent pushes against the big players, though; Juan Martin del Potro, Kevin Anderson and even top-seeded American John Isner could make a run at the U.S. Open title in 2018.

The women's draw appears as wide open as ever. Serena Williams made her triumphant return to Wimbledon by reaching the finals before being ousted by Angelique Kerber, who is back as a top contender in the WTA. Then there's No. 1-ranked and French Open winner Simona Halep, while defending champion Sloane Stephens will look to bounce back from a first-round exit at Wimbledon.

Below is the U.S. Open schedule, the men's and women's draws and how to watch tennis' fourth Grand Slam live.

U.S. Open 2018 schedule

The 2018 U.S. Open tournament begins Monday, Aug. 27, and will take place daily over the following two weeks. It will conclude with the women's singles championship Saturday, Sept. 8, and the men's singles championship Sunday, Sept. 9. Below is the round-by-round breakdown of the schedule for both men and women.

(All times Eastern.)

Date

Round

Start

Monday, Aug. 27

Round 1

11 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 28

Round 1

11 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 29

Round 2

11 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 30

Round 2

11 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 31

Round 3

11 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 1

Round 3

11 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 2

Round 4

11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 3

Round 4

11 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 4

Quarterfinals

11 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

Quarterfinals

11 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 6

Women's semifinals

4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 7

Men's semifinals

4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Women's final

4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 9

Men’s final

4 p.m.

U.S. Open draw: Men's singles



us-open-draw-mens-2018-1.jpg
us-open-draw-mens-2018-2.jpg
U.S. Open draw: Women's singles



us-open-draw-women-2018-1.jpg
us-open-draw-women-2018-2.jpg
How to watch the U.S. Open live

The entire U.S. Open tournament can be viewed live on ESPN, ESPN2 and Tennis Channel. In addition, viewers can stream the tournament online at ESPN.com and via the WatchESPN app. You can also follow the results with our live U.S. Open scoreboard with updated match times and results.

U.S. Open live TV schedule (all times Eastern)

Date, time

TV

Round

Monday, Aug. 27

Noon-6 p.m.

ESPN

First Round

6 p.m.-11 p.m.

ESPN2

First Round

Tuesday, Aug. 28

Noon-11 p.m.

ESPN

First Round

Wednesday, Aug. 29

Noon-11 p.m.

ESPN

Second Round

Thursday, Aug. 30

Noon-6 p.m.

ESPN

Second Round

6 p.m.-11 p.m.

ESPN2

Second Round

Friday, Aug. 31

Noon-6 p.m.

ESPN

Third Round

6 p.m.-11 p.m.

ESPN2

Third Round

Saturday, Sept. 1

11 a.m.-11 p.m.

ESPN2

Third Round

Sunday, Sept. 2

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

ESPN

Round of 16

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

ESPN2

Round of 16

Monday, Sept. 3

11 a.m.-11 p.m.

ESPN2

Round of 16

Tuesday, Sept. 4

Noon-6 p.m.

ESPN

Quarterfinals

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

ESPN

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Sept. 5

Noon-6 p.m.

ESPN

Quarterfinals

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

ESPN

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Sept. 6

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

ESPN

Women’s Semifinals

Friday, Sept. 7

Noon-2 p.m.

ESPN2

Men’s Doubles Final

4 p.m.-11 p.m.

ESPN

Men’s Semifinals

Saturday, Sept. 8

4 p.m.-7 p.m.

ESPN

Women’s Final

Sunday, Sept. 9

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

ESPN2

Women’s Doubles Final

4 p.m.-7 p.m.

ESPN

Men’s Final

