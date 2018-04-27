U.S. Open 2018: 2018 U.S. Open Local and Sectional Qualifying Results

The road to the 2018 U.S. Open is officially underway after the USGA accepted 9,049 into this year's national championship. To be eligible, a player must have a Handicap Index of 1.4 or lower, or be a professional. Only 54 of these players are exempt all the way to Shinnecock Hills, with the remaining players needing to play their way into the championship via local and sectional qualifying.

There are 112 courses hosting 18-hole local qualifiers that will be contested in 45 states and Canada from April 30 to May 17. Those who advance them it it up in a 36-hole sectional qualifier, being held at 11 different sites on June 4 (with one additionally qualifier in Japan on May 21).

The U.S. Open will be played June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, in Southampton, N.Y.

Just two players—Ken Venturi (1964) and Orville Moody (1969)—have won the U.S. Open after qualifying through local and sectional play. In 2017, 21 players advanced through local and sectional qualifying.

U.S. Open Local Qualifying Schedule

(a) - Amateur

April 30

Marietta C.C., Kennesaw, Ga.

Gleneagles C.C., Plano, Texas





May 1

UNM Championship G.C., Albuquerque, N.M.



May 3

Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Silver Lakes, Glencoe, Ala.



May 4

The Club at Admirals Cove (North/West Courses), Jupiter, Fla.



May 6

Ka’anapali G.C. (Royal Course), Lahaina, Hawaii



May 7

Tonto Verde G.C., Scottsdale, Ariz.

Fort Washington G. & C.C., Fresno, Calif.

Indian Ridge C.C. (Grove Course), Palm Desert, Calif.

Beacon Hall Golf Club, Aurora, Ontario, Canada

Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo.

Great River G.C., Milford, Conn.

LPGA International (Rees Jones Course), Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lago Mar C.C., Plantation, Fla.

The Founders G.C., Sarasota, Fla.

Ridgecrest G.C., Nampa, Idaho

Cog Hill G. & C.C. (Dubsdread Course), Lemont, Ill.

South Bend (Ind.) C.C.

Muskegon (Mich.) C.C.

Old Warson C.C., St. Louis

Hidden Creek G.C., Egg Harbor Township, N.J.

Spring Lake (N.J.) G.C.

Essex County C.C., West Orange, N.J.

Canyon Gate C.C., Las Vegas

Ravenwood G.C., Victor, N.Y.

Southampton C.C., Southampton, N.Y.

Riverside G. & C.C., Portland, Ore.

Westwood G.C., Houston, Texas

The Club at Comanche Trace (Valley/Hills Course), Kerrville, Texas

Alpine C.C., Highland, Utah

Meridian Valley C.C., Kent, Wash.

Stonewall Resort (Palmer Course), Roanoke, W.Va.





















































May 8

Hot Springs C.C. (Arlington Course), Hot Springs, Ark.

Yocha Dehe G.C., Brooks, Calif.

Andalusia C.C., La Quinta, Calif.

The Club at Ruby Hill, Pleasanton, Calif.

Fox Hollow G.C., Trinity, Fla.

Mount Kisco C.C., Mount Kisco, N.Y.

Beechmont C.C., Cleveland, Ohio

The Rawls Course, Lubbock, Texas

Troy Burne G.C., Hudson, Wis.



















May 9

Oak Creek G.C., Irvine, Calif.

CommonGround G.C., Aurora, Colo.

Orange Tree G.C., Orlando, Fla.

Hombre G.C. (Bad/Ugly Courses), Panama City Beach, Fla.

Wichita (Kan.) C.C.

Blue Mash G.C., Laytonsville, Md.

Duke University G.C., Durham, N.C.

Butler (Pa.) C.C.

Columbia C.C., Blythewood, S.C.

Jackson (Tenn.) C.C.

Holston Hills C.C., Knoxville, Tenn.























May 10

Sewailo G.C., Tucson, Ariz.

Bermuda Dunes (Calif.) C.C.

La Purisima G.C., Lompoc, Calif.

DuPont C.C., Wilmington, Del.

OakWing G.C., Alexandria, La.

Pinehills G.C. (Nicklaus Course), Plymouth, Mass.

Hurricane Creek C.C., Anna, Texas

Farmington C.C., Charlottesville, Va.

Wine Valley G.C., Walla Walla, Wash.



















May 11

The Legacy G. & T.C., Port Saint Lucie, Fla.

River Landing G.C. (River Course), Wallace, N.C.





May 14

Wigwam G.R. (Gold Course), Litchfield Park, Ariz.

Classic Club, Palm Desert, Calif.

The Grand G.C., San Diego, Calif.

Pelican Marsh G.C., Naples, Fla.

The Wanderers Club, Wellington, Fla.

Orange County National (Crooked Cat Course), Winter Garden, Fla.

Georgia National G.C., McDonough, Ga.

Illini C.C., Springfield, Ill.

Delaware C.C., Muncie, Ind.

Glen Oaks C.C., West Des Moines, Iowa

Stockbridge (Mass.) G.C.

Hillendale C.C., Phoenix, Md.

Creekmoor G.C., Raymore, Mo.

Pinewild C.C. (Magnolia Course), Pinehurst, N.C.

New Mexico State University G.C., Las Cruces, N.M.

Edgewood Tahoe G.C., Stateline, Nev.

Maketewah C.C., Cincinnati, Ohio

Catawba Island Club, Port Clinton, Ohio

Kinsale G. & F.C., Powell, Ohio

Pawtucket (R.I.) C.C.

Belfair Plantation (West Course), Bluffton, S.C.

Dakota Dunes (S.D.) C.C.













































May 15

Ironwood C.C. (South Course), Palm Desert, Calif.

Collindale G.C., Fort Collins, Colo.

Southern Hills Plantation G.C., Brooksville, Fla.

Sawgrass C.C. (East/West Courses), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Ocean Course Hokuala, Kaua’i, Hawaii

Knollwood C.C., West Bloomfield, Mich.

Missoula (Mont.) C.C.

Cedar Ridge C.C., Broken Arrow, Okla.

Whistling Straits (The Irish Course), Sheboygan, Wis.



















May 16

Palmer (Alaska) G.C.

Industry Hills G.C. (Eisenhower Course), City of Industry, Calif.

Pasatiempo G.C., Santa Cruz, Calif.

Mission Inn R. & C. (El Campeon Course), Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

The Wilds G.C., Prior Lake, Minn.

Cherry Valley Club, Garden City, N.Y.

Quicksilver G.C, Midway, Pa.

C.C. of York, Pa.

The Hills C.C. (Flintrock Falls Course), Austin, Texas

Riverton C.C., Riverton, Wyo.





















May 17

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes G.C., Maricopa, Ariz.

Granite Bay (Calif.) G.C.

The C.C. of Winter Haven, Fla.

ThunderHawk G.C., Beach Park, Ill.

Kearney Hill G.L., Lexington, Ky.

Omaha (Neb.) C.C.

Turning Stone Resort (Kaluhyat Course), Verona, N.Y.

Glenmaura National G.C., Moosic, Pa.

















U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying Schedule

May 21

Japan Memorial Golf Club, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan



June 4

Walton Heath Golf Club (Old and New Courses), Surrey, England

Lake Merced Golf Club & The Olympic Club (Ocean Course), Daly City, Calif.

The Bear's Club, Jupiter, Fla.

Ansley Golf Club (Settindown Creek Course), Roswell, Ga.

Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.

Canoe Brook Country Club (North and South Courses), Summit, N.J.

Brookside Country Club & Lakes Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

Portland (Ore.) Golf Club

Ridgeway Country Club & Colonial Country Club (South Course), Memphis, Tenn.

Shadow Hawk Golf Club, Richmond, Texas





















