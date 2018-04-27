U.S. Open 2018: 2018 U.S. Open Local and Sectional Qualifying Results
The road to the 2018 U.S. Open is officially underway after the USGA accepted 9,049 into this year's national championship. To be eligible, a player must have a Handicap Index of 1.4 or lower, or be a professional. Only 54 of these players are exempt all the way to Shinnecock Hills, with the remaining players needing to play their way into the championship via local and sectional qualifying.
There are 112 courses hosting 18-hole local qualifiers that will be contested in 45 states and Canada from April 30 to May 17. Those who advance them it it up in a 36-hole sectional qualifier, being held at 11 different sites on June 4 (with one additionally qualifier in Japan on May 21).
The U.S. Open will be played June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, in Southampton, N.Y.
Just two players—Ken Venturi (1964) and Orville Moody (1969)—have won the U.S. Open after qualifying through local and sectional play. In 2017, 21 players advanced through local and sectional qualifying.
U.S. Open Local Qualifying Schedule
(a) - Amateur
April 30
Marietta C.C., Kennesaw, Ga.
Gleneagles C.C., Plano, Texas
May 1
UNM Championship G.C., Albuquerque, N.M.
May 3
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Silver Lakes, Glencoe, Ala.
May 4
The Club at Admirals Cove (North/West Courses), Jupiter, Fla.
May 6
Ka’anapali G.C. (Royal Course), Lahaina, Hawaii
May 7
Tonto Verde G.C., Scottsdale, Ariz.
Fort Washington G. & C.C., Fresno, Calif.
Indian Ridge C.C. (Grove Course), Palm Desert, Calif.
Beacon Hall Golf Club, Aurora, Ontario, Canada
Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo.
Great River G.C., Milford, Conn.
LPGA International (Rees Jones Course), Daytona Beach, Fla.
Lago Mar C.C., Plantation, Fla.
The Founders G.C., Sarasota, Fla.
Ridgecrest G.C., Nampa, Idaho
Cog Hill G. & C.C. (Dubsdread Course), Lemont, Ill.
South Bend (Ind.) C.C.
Muskegon (Mich.) C.C.
Old Warson C.C., St. Louis
Hidden Creek G.C., Egg Harbor Township, N.J.
Spring Lake (N.J.) G.C.
Essex County C.C., West Orange, N.J.
Canyon Gate C.C., Las Vegas
Ravenwood G.C., Victor, N.Y.
Southampton C.C., Southampton, N.Y.
Riverside G. & C.C., Portland, Ore.
Westwood G.C., Houston, Texas
The Club at Comanche Trace (Valley/Hills Course), Kerrville, Texas
Alpine C.C., Highland, Utah
Meridian Valley C.C., Kent, Wash.
Stonewall Resort (Palmer Course), Roanoke, W.Va.
May 8
Hot Springs C.C. (Arlington Course), Hot Springs, Ark.
Yocha Dehe G.C., Brooks, Calif.
Andalusia C.C., La Quinta, Calif.
The Club at Ruby Hill, Pleasanton, Calif.
Fox Hollow G.C., Trinity, Fla.
Mount Kisco C.C., Mount Kisco, N.Y.
Beechmont C.C., Cleveland, Ohio
The Rawls Course, Lubbock, Texas
Troy Burne G.C., Hudson, Wis.
May 9
Oak Creek G.C., Irvine, Calif.
CommonGround G.C., Aurora, Colo.
Orange Tree G.C., Orlando, Fla.
Hombre G.C. (Bad/Ugly Courses), Panama City Beach, Fla.
Wichita (Kan.) C.C.
Blue Mash G.C., Laytonsville, Md.
Duke University G.C., Durham, N.C.
Butler (Pa.) C.C.
Columbia C.C., Blythewood, S.C.
Jackson (Tenn.) C.C.
Holston Hills C.C., Knoxville, Tenn.
RELATED: More than 9,000 players enter 2018 U.S. Open
May 10
Sewailo G.C., Tucson, Ariz.
Bermuda Dunes (Calif.) C.C.
La Purisima G.C., Lompoc, Calif.
DuPont C.C., Wilmington, Del.
OakWing G.C., Alexandria, La.
Pinehills G.C. (Nicklaus Course), Plymouth, Mass.
Hurricane Creek C.C., Anna, Texas
Farmington C.C., Charlottesville, Va.
Wine Valley G.C., Walla Walla, Wash.
May 11
The Legacy G. & T.C., Port Saint Lucie, Fla.
River Landing G.C. (River Course), Wallace, N.C.
May 14
Wigwam G.R. (Gold Course), Litchfield Park, Ariz.
Classic Club, Palm Desert, Calif.
The Grand G.C., San Diego, Calif.
Pelican Marsh G.C., Naples, Fla.
The Wanderers Club, Wellington, Fla.
Orange County National (Crooked Cat Course), Winter Garden, Fla.
Georgia National G.C., McDonough, Ga.
Illini C.C., Springfield, Ill.
Delaware C.C., Muncie, Ind.
Glen Oaks C.C., West Des Moines, Iowa
Stockbridge (Mass.) G.C.
Hillendale C.C., Phoenix, Md.
Creekmoor G.C., Raymore, Mo.
Pinewild C.C. (Magnolia Course), Pinehurst, N.C.
New Mexico State University G.C., Las Cruces, N.M.
Edgewood Tahoe G.C., Stateline, Nev.
Maketewah C.C., Cincinnati, Ohio
Catawba Island Club, Port Clinton, Ohio
Kinsale G. & F.C., Powell, Ohio
Pawtucket (R.I.) C.C.
Belfair Plantation (West Course), Bluffton, S.C.
Dakota Dunes (S.D.) C.C.
May 15
Ironwood C.C. (South Course), Palm Desert, Calif.
Collindale G.C., Fort Collins, Colo.
Southern Hills Plantation G.C., Brooksville, Fla.
Sawgrass C.C. (East/West Courses), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Ocean Course Hokuala, Kaua’i, Hawaii
Knollwood C.C., West Bloomfield, Mich.
Missoula (Mont.) C.C.
Cedar Ridge C.C., Broken Arrow, Okla.
Whistling Straits (The Irish Course), Sheboygan, Wis.
May 16
Palmer (Alaska) G.C.
Industry Hills G.C. (Eisenhower Course), City of Industry, Calif.
Pasatiempo G.C., Santa Cruz, Calif.
Mission Inn R. & C. (El Campeon Course), Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
The Wilds G.C., Prior Lake, Minn.
Cherry Valley Club, Garden City, N.Y.
Quicksilver G.C, Midway, Pa.
C.C. of York, Pa.
The Hills C.C. (Flintrock Falls Course), Austin, Texas
Riverton C.C., Riverton, Wyo.
May 17
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes G.C., Maricopa, Ariz.
Granite Bay (Calif.) G.C.
The C.C. of Winter Haven, Fla.
ThunderHawk G.C., Beach Park, Ill.
Kearney Hill G.L., Lexington, Ky.
Omaha (Neb.) C.C.
Turning Stone Resort (Kaluhyat Course), Verona, N.Y.
Glenmaura National G.C., Moosic, Pa.
U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying Schedule
May 21
Japan Memorial Golf Club, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan
June 4
Walton Heath Golf Club (Old and New Courses), Surrey, England
Lake Merced Golf Club & The Olympic Club (Ocean Course), Daly City, Calif.
The Bear's Club, Jupiter, Fla.
Ansley Golf Club (Settindown Creek Course), Roswell, Ga.
Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.
Canoe Brook Country Club (North and South Courses), Summit, N.J.
Brookside Country Club & Lakes Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
Portland (Ore.) Golf Club
Ridgeway Country Club & Colonial Country Club (South Course), Memphis, Tenn.
Shadow Hawk Golf Club, Richmond, Texas