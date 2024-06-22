U.S. Olympic track trials live results: Sha'Carri Richardson racing in women's 100

Sha'Carri Richardson can seal up a spot on the U.S. Olympic team in the women's 100 meters Saturday night at the track and field trials.

Noah Lyles gets things started at the meet with the opening round of the men's 100. At the 2023 world championships, Lyles won the 100 and 200 and was part of the 4x100 relay that took gold. He became the first man since Usain Bolt in 2015 to sweep those three events at the world championships.

Follow along with USA TODAY Sports for updates and results from all of Saturday's action at Hayward Field:

How to watch track and field trials on TV

Here is the TV broadcast schedule, according to NBC:

Saturday, June 22

Finals — NBC or Peacock, 9-11 p.m., ET

How to live stream the Olympic trials

All events will be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com and the NBC and NBC Sports apps.

When does Sha'Carri Richardson run the 100 meters?

Richardson, who is competing for a spot on her first Olympic team, ran a 10.88 in the first round of the women's 100 meters Friday, the fastest qualifying time in the field. She advanced to Saturday's semifinals, scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Richardson got off to a rough start out of the blocks but recovered nicely to win her heat. She finished with one shoe untied.

"Definitely didn’t have the start that I’ve been training to have in this moment. But still, not panicking, staying patient and knowing that no matter what’s going on, to continue to run my race," Richardson said on NBC after her win.

When is the women's 100-meter final?

The women’s 100 final is Saturday at 10:50 p.m. ET.

What time does Noah Lyles run the 100 meters?

American sprinting star Noah Lyles opens his 100-meter dash competition Saturday with the first round, scheduled to begin at 9:20 p.m. ET. Lyles is in the first heat and is assigned lane six.

The top five in each heat, plus the next two fastest times, advance to the semifinals, which begin Sunday at 8:48 p.m. ET.

Ryan Crouser reaches men's shot put final

Ryan Crouser, a two-time Olympic champion, has been battling injuries that delayed his start to the season. On Friday, he did enough to advance to Saturday's final, coming in with a throw of 70 feet, 4¼ inches on his first and only attempt of the day. −Jarrad Denney

Saturday's schedule for U.S. Olympic track and field trials

1 p.m.: Men's 110-meter hurdles (Decathlon) heats (Peacock)

2:08 p.m.: Men's Discus Throw (Decathlon) groups A & B (Peacock)

4:17 p.m.: Men's Pole Vault (Decathlon) groups A & B (Peacock)

7:45 p.m.: Men's Long Jump qualifying (Peacock)

8 p.m.: Women's High Jump qualifying (Peacock)

8:15 p.m.: Men's Javelin Throw (Decathlon) groups A & B (Peacock)

9 p.m.: Women's 100 meters semifinals (Peacock)

9:20 p.m.: Women's Triple Jump final (NBC/Peacock)

9:22 p.m.: Men's 100 meters Round 1 (Peacock)

9:40 p.m.: Men's Shot Put final (NBC/Peacock)

9:54 p.m.: Men's 1500 meters semifinals (Peacock)

10:14 p.m.: Women's 400 meters semifinals (Peacock)

10:38 p.m.: Men's 1500 meters (Decathlon) final (NBC/Peacock)

10:50 p.m.: Women's 100 meters final (NBC/Peacock)

Who has qualified for U.S. Olympic track and field team for Paris?

With only the men's 10,000-meter final held on Friday night, right now it's a short list of athletes who have qualified in track and field for Paris.

Men's 10,000

1. Grant Fisher, 27:49.472. Woody Kincaid, 27:50.743. Nicolas Young, 27:52.40

