U.S. Olympian Naya Tapper had dreams of playing football but found calling in rugby

PARIS — United States women’s rugby player Naya Tapper was a high school All-American in track and field but had football aspirations.

Tapper’s older brother, Mark LeGree, played football and was ultimately drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL draft. Tapper had hoped to follow his footsteps.

“I wanted to play football growing up because I watched my brother. He had an amazing career playing from little league all the way to the NFL. Watching him and also having the characteristics of being really aggressive and having a lot of energy the dream of football came about,” Tapper told USA TODAY Sports. “But as you get older you realize as a woman that’s not really an option right now. When I realized that and ended things with track and field, I found rugby and kind of blossomed from there.”

Tapper’s athletic career has blossomed wonderfully in rugby. She started playing the sport at 18 years old at University of North Carolina and hasn’t looked back. In 2016, she began playing professionally and turned into a mainstay.

Naya Tapper (1) made her Olympic debut in Tokyo and is captain of the U.S. team in Paris.

Tapper made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Olympics where the U.S. women’s team finished sixth. She is currently the U.S. women’s sevens all-time career leader in tries. In Paris, Tapper is Team USA’s rugby captain in what she plans to be her final Olympics.

“It feels amazing. I have to remind myself everyday that’s actually what the situation is right now because I could have never imagined coming to my second Olympics and being a captain,” Tapper said. “I appreciate my coach for raising me up for the characteristics I have rather than putting me down and putting me in this position to be a great representation for the young Black girls watching me.”

U.S. women’s rugby coach Emilie Bydwell said before the Olympics that Tapper has been a vital leader and top performer in the sport.

“Naya has solidified herself as one of the greats to play the game in this relatively new women’s professional era, combining power, pace and determination to help drive the team,” Bydwell said. “Beyond her on-field contributions Naya has served as a transformational leader and a key driver in the development of the culture that we have as a team.”

The 29-year-old helped the women’s club rout Japan 36-7 in the opening round and defeat Brazil 24-5 to start 2-0 in Pool C.

The U.S. women’s squad faces Olympic host country France on Monday before the quarterfinals begin. They have a chance to earn their first ever Olympic medal in rugby sevens, which would be a remarkable conclusion for the former track and field athlete, who wanted to play football but found her calling in rugby.

“That would end my career in the most beautiful way,” Tapper said. “If that happened, it would make it really hard to leave but it would mean so much to the sport and the organization in the U.S. where we are really trying to grow the sport and bring new fans and players."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Naya Tapper goes from football dreams to US women's rugby captain