U.S Nutraceutical Market Holding 30% Of The Revenue Share, And Is Expected To Follow The Same Trend During The Forecast Period Due To The Growing Geriatric Population Looking For Health Supplements.

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Rising Levels Of Dietary Protein Intake In Daily Consumption Are Responsible For The Rising Sales Of Protein & Amino Acid Supplements.

South Korea, Seoul, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nutraceutical supplements market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% till 2031, touching an impressive valuation of US$ 175 Bn, according to Fact.MR’s newly published report. From 2016 to 2020, sales expanded at a CAGR of 6%, closing in at a value exceeding US$ 80 Bn.

According to Fact.MR’s study, demand for prebiotics & probiotics dietary supplements is rising rapidly and projected to register over 10% y-o-y in 2021. Increasing awareness regarding the use of probiotics to maintain good health and to reduce the risk of multiple diseases has led to significant demand for prebiotics and probiotics as dietary supplements.

Factors like the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cholesterol, and obesity the increasing geriatric population, and the growing demand for alternate pharmaceutical products are significantly contributing to the growth of nutraceutical supplements.

Rising consumer awareness on fitness and health is increasing demand for on-the-go nutritional snacks, contributing to enhanced growth.

With its wide range of benefits, nutraceuticals have shown significant demand from patients with medical indications related to oxidative stress including allergy, cardiovascular diseases, eye conditions, Alzheimer's disease, obesity, and Parkinson's disease.

Get Sample PDF of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2457

 Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Vitamins & mineral nutraceutical supplements to likely to hold 36% revenue

  • Collectively, herbal and protein & amino acid supplements to generate 50% of global demand

  • Preference for nutraceutical softgels high, projected to account for at least 1 out of 4 sales

  • By consumer orientation, unisex supplements to hold 2/5th market share through 2021

  • U.S to dominate the North American market, yielding 30% revenue share

  • 2/5th of the South Asian market demand to be accounted for by India until 2031

“Heightening personalized nutrition regimes amid growing prevalence of sedentary lives is expected to stimulate demand for nutraceutical supplements, spurring large-scale innovations and new product launches,” remarks the Fact.MR analyst.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2457

Market Competition

The global nutraceutical supplements market is highly competitive in nature. Amid the growing competition in the nutraceutical supplements market, leading players are focusing on strengthening their market position and gaining traction in the competitive global market.

Some of the major players in the market are Kraft Heinz Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Conagra, General Mills, Kellogg's, Nestlé, Amway, Barilla Group, Pfizer Inc., Freedom Food Group Limited, and others.

  • In April 2021, Nestlé and KKR entered into an agreement in which Nestlé will acquire core brands of The Bountiful Company for USD 5.75 billion. The Bountiful Company is the number one pure-play leader in the highly attractive and growing global nutrition and supplement category.

  • The transaction includes the high-growth brands- Nature's Bounty®, Solgar®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, and Puritan’s Pride® as well as the company's US private label business. These brands will be integrated into Nestlé Health Science, creating a global leader in vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements.

Key Segments Covered

  • Product Type

    • Vitamins & Mineral Nutraceutical Supplements

    • Herbal Nutraceutical Supplements

    • Protein & Amino Acid Nutraceutical Supplements

    • Prebiotics & Probiotics Nutraceutical Supplements

  • Form

    • Nutraceutical Supplement Softgels

    • Nutraceutical Supplement Capsules

    • Nutraceutical Supplement Liquids

    • Nutraceutical Supplement Tablets

    • Nutraceutical Supplement Powder & Granules

  • Consumer Orientation

    • Nutraceutical Supplements for Men

    • Nutraceutical Supplements for Kids

    • Nutraceutical Supplements for Women

    • Unisex Nutraceutical Supplements

  • Sales Channel

    • Nutraceutical Supplement Sales via Drug Stores

    • Nutraceutical Supplement Sales via Health & Beauty Stores

    • Nutraceutical Supplement Sales via Modern Trade Channels

    • Nutraceutical Supplement Sales via Direct Selling

    • Nutraceutical Supplement Sales via Online Retailers

    • Nutraceutical Supplement Sales via Convenience Stores

Quick Buy – Nutraceutical Supplements Market Research Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2457

Key Points Covered in Nutraceutical Supplements Industry Survey

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

  • Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

  • Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

  • Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

  • Brand Share and Market Share Analysis

  • Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

  • COVID-19 Impact on Nutraceutical Supplements and How to Navigate

  • Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the nutraceutical supplements market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study divulges compelling insights on the nutraceutical supplements market based on the product type (vitamins & minerals supplements, herbal supplements, protein, and amino acid supplements, and prebiotics & probiotics dietary supplements), consumer orientation (men, kids, women and unisex), form (softgels, capsules, liquids, tablets, and powders and granules), and sales channel (drug stores, health and beauty stores, modern trade channel, direct selling and online retailers), across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Nutraceutical Market - Health is a point of concern for most of the people before consumption of any food or beverage. With the growing awareness regarding health, there is an increase in the number of people that prefer consuming foods that provide health benefits along with nutrients.

CBD Nutraceuticals Market - CBD Nutraceuticals are the alternative to pharmaceuticals in the health and wellness industry as they are not classified by the Pharma industry as medicines. Which in this case has helped them to reach a broader customer base. According to the latest research done by Fact.MR., the CBD Nutraceuticals market is growing at a very healthy rate and it is expected to experience a very significant CAGR in the forecasted period of 2021-2031.

Vitamins and Derivatives Market - Vitamins and derivatives business research performed by Fact.MR delves on key insights such as current and speculative production capacity, capacity utilization rates of each producer, current and speculative pricing, and price optimization strategy across the value chain, techno-economic analysis of vitamins and derivatives production, and many more.

OTC Vitamins And Dietary Supplements Market - Increasing adoption of self-medication for the primary health issues treatment and rising preference for dietary supplements in daily consumption is expected to boost the sales of OTC vitamins & dietary supplements.

Gummy Vitamins Market - The gummy vitamins market is projected to grow at 5.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. By the end of 2021, global demand for gummy vitamins will be worth US$ 3.71 Bn. Furthermore, the industry is likely to generate an absolute dollar opportunity worth over US$ 2.5 Bn until 2031.

Maternity Vitamins and Supplements Market - Maternity supplements contains daily vitamins and minerals which the mothers required before, during and after the pregnancy. They are packed with few of the most important nutrients such as Folic acid, calcium, iron, DHA, vitamin and iodine.

