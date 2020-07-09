U.S. has not yet decided how it will retaliate to France digital tax - Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has not yet finalised a decision on how it will respond to France's digital tax, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday.

"Ambassador Lighthizer and I have discussed it and we'll be reviewing it with the president. No decision has been made yet," Mnuchin said.

Washington had been in talks with the European Union over the taxes on digital giants like Alphabet's Google, Amazon and Facebook, but Mnuchin called for a break in the negotiations in June.





