U.S. natgas slides 2% on less cold forecast, Freeport LNG uncertainty

Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Tuesday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand than previously expected through early December and questions about whether Freeport will be able to restart its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas in mid December as planned. Freeport LNG has not yet submitted a full request to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to restart the export plant, according to sources familiar with the company's filings. That lack of filing raises questions about whether the company can meet its mid December restart target. This matters because once the 2.1-billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) plant restarts it will consume U.S. gas to turn it into LNG for export, boosting demand for gas at the same time cold winter weather will boost heating demand. Traders noted there was still one factor keeping prices from falling further - worries about a possible U.S. rail strike that would disrupt shipments of coal to utilities, which would force power generators to burn more gas to produce electricity. Even though the delayed Freeport restart caused one LNG vessel - LNG Rosenrot - to turn away from the plant last week, several other ships have remained near the facility - some for weeks - including Prism Brilliance, Prism Diversity and Prism Courage. In addition, the Prism Agility was expected to arrive at the plant site in a few days, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv. In other LNG news, the Cadiz Knutsen arrived at the Everett LNG terminal in Massachusetts with a cargo of the super-cooled fuel from Trinidad, the first LNG vessel to visit Everett since August, according to Refinitiv data. But with Everett competing with European buyers willing to pay around $35 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for gas versus just $7 in the United States, the Massachusetts port has imported only 16.7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas as LNG during the first 10 months of this year. That is down from 18.1 bcf during the same period in 2021 and a five-year (2017-2021) average of 33.3 bcf, according to federal energy data. New England depends on LNG and oil to fuel some power plants on the coldest days when most of the region's pipeline gas is being used to heat homes and businesses. About half of the power generated in New England comes from gas-fired plants. Front-month gas futures for December delivery fell 14.1 cents, or 2.1%, to $6.635 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:06 a.m. EST (1306 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its highest since Nov. 7. Rapid price changes in recent weeks - futures have gained or lost over 5% on more than half the trading days so far in November - boosted the contract's 30-day implied volatility index to its highest since hitting a record in October 2021. The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future. Gas futures were up about 78% so far this year as much higher global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Gas was trading at $36 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe and $27 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia. With the coming of less cold weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 126.3 bcfd this week to 113.7 bcfd next week. The forecasts for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Nov 18 Nov 11 Nov 18 average (Forecast) (Actual) Nov 18 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -77 +64 -14 -48 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,567 3,644 3,626 3,603 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -1.0% -0.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 6.57 6.78 5.12 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 35.47 34.40 27.71 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 27.30 26.39 32.98 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 311 319 298 323 337 U.S. GFS CDDs 9 5 5 8 7 U.S. GFS TDDs 320 324 303 331 344 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.0 99.7 100.0 96.8 89.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 68.6 9.2 8.3 9.3 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.6 108.9 108.3 106.2 97.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 3.1 2.9 3.1 2.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.4 5.5 5.4 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 12.1 12.4 12.7 11.7 6.4 U.S. Commercial 14.2 15.4 12.4 13.6 11.5 U.S. Residential 23.1 25.4 19.7 21.5 17.2 U.S. Power Plant 32.2 31.6 28.9 26.7 26.0 U.S. Industrial 25.2 25.3 24.0 23.9 24.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.8 2.5 2.8 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 102.6 105.5 92.6 93.5 85.8 Total U.S. Demand 122.4 126.3 113.7 113.7 100.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Nov 25 Nov 18 Nov 11 Nov 4 Oct 28 Wind 9 95 15 12 15 Solar 2 3 3 3 3 Hydro 6 7 6 5 5 Other 2 2 3 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 40 41 38 39 37 Coal 19 18 16 18 18 Nuclear 20 20 20 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 6.23 6.10 Transco Z6 New York 6.80 8.08 PG&E Citygate 9.72 8.71 Dominion South 5.96 5.78 Chicago Citygate 6.16 5.93 Algonquin Citygate 10.72 11.25 SoCal Citygate 9.38 8.54 Waha Hub 4.85 5.47 AECO 5.43 4.91 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 120.75 87.50 PJM West 65.50 68.50 Ercot North 48.00 76.00 Mid C 82.00 81.25 Palo Verde 82.25 62.75 SP-15 85.75 64.25