U.S. natgas up 2% as extreme cold cuts output, knocks out power for a million customers

Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Friday as extreme cold this week boosted spot power and gas prices to their highest in years across much of the country and cut gas output to a nine-month low by freezing oil and gas wells in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and elsewhere. The storms also caused more than a million homes and businesses to lose power on the U.S. East Coast, Midwest and Texas. That futures price increase came despite forecasts for less cold weather from late December-early January than previously expected, which should allow utilities to leave more gas in storage at the start of the new year. Gas stockpiles were about 1% above the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. Gas output was down about 6.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) over the past four days to a preliminary nine-month low of 92.4 bcfd on Friday. That would be the biggest drop in daily output since the February freeze of 2021 when a winter storm froze gas supplies in Texas and forced that state's electric grid operator to impose rolling power outages. After weeks of extreme volatility, front-month gas futures rose 12.1 cents, or 2.4%, to $5.120 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:09 p.m. EST (1709 GMT). On Thursday, the contract closed at its lowest since settling at a seven-month low of $4.959 on Oct. 21. For the week, gas futures were down about 22% after rising about 6% last week. That would be the contract's biggest weekly decline since it dropped 23% in late October. Traders said the biggest uncertainty for the market remains when Freeport LNG will restart its LNG export plant in Texas. Freeport LNG said on Friday it was again delaying the restart, this time from the end of the year to the second half of January, pending regulatory approval. The latest delay follows several others from October to November to December to around the end of the year. Many analysts, however, have long said they do not expect the plant to return until the first quarter because the company still has a lot of work to do to satisfy federal regulators. Small amounts of gas started to flow to the Freeport plant this week for the first time since August, according to data provider Refinitiv. A source familiar with the matter said Freeport was using the gas to maintain a flare system. Whenever the plant returns, U.S. demand for gas will jump. It can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production. The Freeport plant shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest action. A couple of vessels - Prism Diversity and Prism Courage - have been waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport since at least early November. Several other ships were also sailing toward the plant, including Elisa Larus, which is expected to arrive in late December, Prism Agility (early January), Kmarin Diamond (mid January) and Wilforce (late January). Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 139.9 bcfd this week to 148.8 bcfd next week with more cold weather coming before dropping to 116.2 bcfd in two weeks with the weather expected to turn mild in late December-early January. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Dec 23 Dec 16 Dec 23 average (Forecast) (Actual) Dec 23 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -188 -87 -125 -106 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,137 3,325 3,245 3,197 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -1.9% +0.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 5.01 5.00 3.86 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 25.75 28.30 37.67 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 31.64 31.68 37.84 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 409 419 354 411 431 U.S. GFS CDDs 3 3 15 5 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 412 422 369 416 435 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 99.8 97.9 96.9 96.3 89.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.1 9.2 9.2 9.2 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 108.9 107.1 106.1 105.5 99.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.5 2.5 2.0 3.5 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.0 5.3 5.3 5.5 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 12.5 12.7 12.8 12.8 6.9 U.S. Commercial 15.0 18.7 21.4 15.5 14.6 U.S. Residential 24.9 32.3 37.5 25.7 24.6 U.S. Power Plant 30.5 33.7 34.5 29.2 27.3 U.S. Industrial 24.5 26.5 27.0 24.5 24.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.8 4.8 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 3.2 3.4 3.1 2.5 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 102.7 119.3 128.7 103.0 98.9 Total U.S. Demand 123.7 139.9 148.8 124.8 114.0 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Dec 23 Dec 16 Dec 9 Dec 2 Nov 25 Wind 9 12 9 15 9 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 37 37 39 35 39 Coal 24 20 20 19 20 Nuclear 19 20 21 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 7.10 6.13 Transco Z6 New York 27.77 6.22 PG&E Citygate 30.70 56.43 Dominion South 6.35 4.65 Chicago Citygate 11.48 18.76 Algonquin Citygate 30.16 6.54 SoCal Citygate 35.72 48.40 Waha Hub 8.96 7.35 AECO 5.35 5.49 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 200.25 104.25 PJM West 148.50 67.25 Ercot North 282.00 58.00 Mid C 403.68 560.00 Palo Verde 305.00 466.75 SP-15 309.50 479.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)