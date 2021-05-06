U.N. methane report ups pressure on EU to tackle the planet-warming gas

Kate Abnett
·4 min read

* Methane cuts quickest way to curb climate change

* Cuts could avoid 0.3 degrees Celsius of warming

* EU, U.S. drafting laws to tackle the gas

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS, May 6 (Reuters) - The world must urgently cut its emissions of methane to rein in climate change, a U.N. report said Thursday, raising pressure on European Union policymakers who are drafting the bloc's first methane regulations targeting fossil fuels.

Because methane is a particularly potent greenhouse gas, tackling emissions offers the speediest option for curbing climate change, according to the United Nations' Global Methane Assessment, the details of which were reported by Reuters last week.

The world could cut methane emissions driven by human activity by up to 45% by 2030 using currently available technologies, the report said. That would avoid nearly 0.3 degree Celsius of global warming by the 2040s.

Failing to tackle methane, however, would push global climate goals out of reach, it added.

"If we want to reduce the rate of warming in the near term, methane is the way to do it," said Johan Kuylenstierna, research leader at the Stockholm Environment Institute and one of more than 20 experts who authored the report.

Globally, methane emissions from human activities are rising faster now than at any time since records began in the 1980s, the report said. That is in sharp contrast to the 40-45% cut in methane emissions that scientists say is needed by 2030 to limit global warming to safe levels, alongside steep cuts in carbon dioxide emissions.

Methane is the second-largest contributor to global warming after CO2. The gas has a higher heat-trapping potential than CO2, but breaks down in the atmosphere faster. That means curbing methane emissions in the near future could have a big impact on slowing global warming.

While national climate change policies generally target CO2 emissions, scrutiny of methane is growing as governments ramp up efforts to meet climate goals.

EU policymakers hope to set an example this year by proposing regulations to limit methane emissions - the first time it has done this in the energy sector. Those regulations will likely include forcing oil and gas companies to find and fix methane leaks in their infrastructure.

Agriculture is the largest source of Europe's methane emissions, followed by waste sources like landfills and then fossil fuels, according to the report by the U.N. Environment Programme and the Climate & Clean Air Coalition (CCAC).

The EU is also the world's biggest importer of natural gas. If Brussels applied its regulations to foreign suppliers, including Russia, this could have economic ripple effects throughout international supply chains.

Last year, the European Commission said it would consider setting methane targets or standards on imported fossil fuels if other countries did not act.

GLOBAL MEAT CONSUMPTION

Meanwhile, advances in satellite technology have allowed scientists to pinpoint methane sources, which can allow policymakers to target those emissions directly, said Duke University climate scientist Drew Shindell, the lead author of the report.

Policy action like that planned by the EU "needs to spread around the world so that more and more places have specific targets for methane", Shindell added.

The United States is also drafting methane legislation, expected to be proposed in September. The U.S. Senate last week voted to restore Obama-era methane rules around oil production and processing.

Globally, agriculture accounts for 40% of methane emissions from human activities, while fossil fuels contribute 35% and waste sources such as landfills account for 20%, the report said.

The biggest opportunities for cutting emissions this decade are in the fossil fuel industry, it added, with actions such as plugging infrastructure leaks being relatively easy and low-cost.

By contrast, tackling emissions from agriculture, for example by reducing global meat consumption, is considered harder because it requires changes to people's behaviour and lifestyles.

Methane and CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere both surged last year, even as global economic activity sputtered amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said last month.

To climate scientists, those trends were worrying.

"We can't kid ourselves that we can solve the climate problem with just methane alone," said NOAA physical scientist Lori Bruhwiler, based in Boulder, Colorado. "We have to confront CO2." (Reporting by Kate Abnett)

Latest Stories

  • Rangers-Capitals erupts with full-on line brawl after Tom Wilson controversy

    The first period between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers featured several fights, in an ugly moment for the NHL.

  • T.J. Oshie scores emotional hat trick in first game since father's death

    T.J. Oshie delivered the best moment of the NHL season on Wednesday.

  • Pfizer will donate vaccine doses to Olympics as pandemic rages on

    The IOC is pushing for athlete vaccinations as the pandemic accelerates two months before the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich ejected for cross check on Anthony Mantha

    Pavel Buchnevich was punched in the back of the head by Tom Wilson on Monday, and was ejected Wednesday for his own cross check on Anthony Mantha.

  • Report: Lions make Frank Ragnow NFL's highest-paid center with record 4-year contract extension

    Ragnow's $13.5 million yearly salary makes him the top-earning center in the NFL.

  • Canada's 15-year-old super prospect Connor Bedard wows hockey world with more magic at U18 worlds

    Connor Bedard is just 15 years old but he's been easily the best player at the 2021 IIHF World U18 Championships.

  • 'I felt like he needed a hug': Backstrom on embrace with Oshie after emotional night

    Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie was feeling the love from his teammates after he scored a hat trick against the New York Rangers in his first game back since his dad died.

  • Rangers fire president John Davidson, GM Jeff Gorton in stunning shakeup

    The firings come just one day after the Rangers put out a scathing release ripping the NHL DoPS and calling for George Parros' job.

  • Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers: 'My gut tells me that he'd rather sit out than play' for Packers again

    "But the thing is, life's too short, I want him to be happy."

  • Blue Jays proving they are prioritizing present over future

    Patience no longer rules the day for the Blue Jays, who have hinted at an increased urgency around the ball club.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • LSU quarterback TJ Finley enters transfer portal

    TJ Finley started five games as a true freshman for LSU during the 2020 season.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: John Means and the changing shape of MLB

    With batting averages plummeting and pitchers dealing - we see you, John Means - how can fantasy managers adjust? Scott Pianowski investigates.

  • Dethroned Juventus hosts Milan with CL hopes on the line

    MILAN — Juventus’ fall from grace was starkly highlighted last weekend as bitter rival Inter Milan wrested the Serie A title from its grip while the Bianconeri struggled to beat lowly Udinese. Only two late Cristiano Ronaldo goals rescued a 2-1 win and kept Juve’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League from fading dramatically. A couple of hours earlier, Juventus had seen Inter clinch the league title, ending its nine-year reign at the top of Italian soccer. “An era is over, but we gave our all,” Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci said. “Inter was the most consistent team and showed it is the strongest side this year. “Today, however, another chapter begins and we must have the strength and hunger to take back what we held for nine years. We did something epic, difficult to emulate, so congratulations to Inter but Juve always rises again and we will continue to do so.” The last four matches will be crucial not just for Juve’s pride but also for its chances of reaching Europe’s elite club competition, with the Bianconeri in real danger of missing out. Juventus on Sunday faces a main rival for a top-four finish and Champions League berth as it hosts AC Milan, which had title hopes of its own until a downturn in form and results. The two teams are level on 69 points, along with second-place Atalanta. Napoli is only two points further back, while sixth-place Lazio has 64 points but also has a game in hand. “We know that we have to qualify for the Champions League at all costs,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said. “We’ve got a team here — they’re strong and want to fight to reach their targets. “They’re united ... but this has to be a starting point because we have several important games still to play.” After the Milan match, Juventus travels to Sassuolo midweek before welcoming the team that ended its nine-year dominance of Serie A. The match against Inter will be even more of a bitter pill for Juve to swallow as the visitors are coached by Antonio Conte — the coach who steered the Bianconeri to the first three of their nine recent titles. The man currently in the Juventus dugout knows that his time could be coming to an end despite assurances from Fabio Paratici, the club's managing director of football. “Will Pirlo stay if we qualify for the Champions League? Yes, certainly,” Paratici said recently. “But we’re not even thinking of not qualifying, we have great confidence in what we are doing, players and coaches. “That’s our only thought.” Juventus took a gamble in the off-season when it sacked Maurizio Sarri and surprisingly appointed Pirlo, who had never coached at any level. The Serie A title was the minimum Pirlo was expected to deliver, but he was also tasked with turning Juventus into a more attractive side and ending the club’s quarter-century wait for Champions League success, and he talked about wanting his players to have the same spirit and desire as the Juventus team he played in under Conte. The gamble has not paid off. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Daniella Matar, The Associated Press

  • Canadian Olympic Committee plans to access donated vaccines for athletes

    The Canadian Olympic Committee says it believes it will have access to donated COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer and BioNTech as part of an IOC program to inoculate athletes and officials preparing for the Tokyo Games. Delivery of doses is set to begin this month to give Olympic delegations time to be fully vaccinated with a second shot before arriving in Tokyo for the Games, which open on July 23. David Shoemaker, CEO and secretary general of the COC, says his organization will work with government agencies to confirm details of the roll-out. "We were happy to learn from the IOC that Pfizer and BioNTech will donate vaccine doses for Tokyo 2020 Games participants. In Canada this represents approximately 1,100 people and will add an important layer of protection for Canadian athletes in the lead up to and during the Games," Shoemaker said in a statement. "The Olympic Games hold special meaning for the millions of Canadians who will be inspired by the resilience and determination of Canadian athletes this summer in Tokyo. As most provinces begin vaccination of the general population, this announcement will help more Canadians receive vaccinations quicker." It is unclear how many of the 1,100 people already have been vaccinated. Also, many athletes are still attempting to qualify for the Olympics. The IOC has said athletes do not have to be vaccinated for the Games. It’s the second major vaccination deal for the International Olympic Committee. An agreement was announced in March between the IOC and Olympic officials in China to buy and distribute Chinese vaccines ahead of the Tokyo Games and next year's Beijing Winter Games. The new Pfizer offer gives the IOC greater coverage worldwide ahead of Tokyo with most countries — including Canada — yet to authorize emergency use of Chinese vaccines. “We are inviting the athletes and participating delegations of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games to lead by example and accept the vaccine where and when possible,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement. The Pfizer donation followed talks between the firm’s chairman and CEO, Albert Bourla, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. “Following this conversation, the Japanese government had a meeting with the IOC and now the donation plan has been realized,” Pfizer said in a statement. The IOC said any vaccination program must be done “in accordance with each country’s vaccination guidelines and consistent with local regulations.” The IOC-China vaccine deal includes two doses being made available to the general public for each dose received by an Olympic participant in that country. The Spanish Olympic Committee said Thursday the nearly 600 members of its delegation travelling to Japan will start being vaccinated with Pfizer doses this month. Other countries, including Australia, South Korea and Italy, have also been making arrangements to vaccinate their teams. — With files from The Associated Press The Canadian Press

  • Giants launch Willie Mays Scholars program on legend's 90th birthday to help Black students earn degrees

    The program will help Black students earn college degrees.

  • Why MLB pitchers are getting too good to throw perfect games

    Orioles starter John Means' no-hitter was the third of 2021, and none has featured a walk. Here's why MLB arms are losing perfect games a different way these days.

  • The best women's swimwear to go straight from working out to the water

    Perfect for anyone who enjoys a quick swim after a morning run or yoga session.