U.N. details Haiti’s serious challenges with gangs, guns and drugs — and issues a warning

Jacqueline Charles
·8 min read
Pedro Portal/pportal@miamiherald.com

The United Nations is painting a grim picture of the challenges Haiti is facing right now.

Among the warnings included in the report issued Friday by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime:

Increasingly sophisticated and high-caliber firearms and ammunition are being trafficked into the crisis-wrecked Caribbean nation.

The country remains a transshipment point for U.S. bound cocaine and cannabis from Jamaica.

Haiti’s police, customs and coast guard agencies remain far too small in size, unevenly trained and under-resourced to provide security, or patrol its porous land and sea borders.

If left unchecked, the deteriorating cascading crises will further destabilize and could spill over into other countries in the region, the U.N. warns.

Already, Haiti’s chronic instability — which deepened after the high-profile July 7, 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse — is contributing to rising food prices, surging hunger, dangerous cholera outbreaks, deepening poverty, a collapsing healthcare system and the potential for a major migration exodus.

50 years of Haitian migration to South Florida: A story of protests, detention and triumph

“Years of recovery and development investment are unraveling,” the report said. “Organized violence is being deployed as a well-defined strategy on the part of gangs and their backers to subdue populations and expand territorial control.”

The report concludes that if the situation in Haiti continues to deteriorate and its security and development institutions disintegrate, “a significant international response will be required, including large-scale relief assistance and a stabilization or peace support operation.”

Haiti faces many challenges to security that impact its borders and also put its population at risk, the U.N. found.

An estimated 150 to 200 heavily armed criminal gangs are targeting ports, highways, critical infrastructure, customs offices, police stations, court houses, prisons, businesses and neighborhoods.

“Virtually every metric of insecurity, from homicide, sexual violence and kidnapping to the killing of police and migration out of the country —is trending upward,” the U.N. said.

Another police substation — this one in the well-to-do Fort-Jacques neighborhood in commune of Kenskoff in the hills above Port-au-Prince — was set ablaze this week. In the last 72 hours, two Haitian police officers, including a former inspector general, were also kidnapped. The latest abductions have raised concerns that ongoing operations to crackdown on gangs may now be further compromised. One of the kidnapped officers was in possession of his police radio at the time of his abduction.

Meanwhile, the porous borders, which include 1,100 miles of coastline and 243 miles of land bordering with the neighboring Dominican Republic — “are severely challenging” the ability of the ill-equipped, understaffed police force, as well as customs, border patrols and Haitian Coast Guard, all of whom are increasingly being targeted by gangs. The threat of kidnapping and ransom is ever present.

“Haiti’s customs agents are operating in a context of extreme insecurity,” the report noted. “According to the director general of customs, multiple offices have been sacked and forced to close since September 2022, with several officials forced to abandon their posts.”

A former diplomat from Ecuador will soon head the U.N. political office in Haiti

Customs offices in Port-au-Prince, Saint-Marc and Gonaïves, along with the Léogâne road checkpoint, have all been vandalized, the report noted.

The U.N.’s assessment of the scope, scale and dynamics of firearms and drug trafficking in Haiti, including sources, routes, vectors and destinations, was based on published and unpublished information and 45 interviews conducted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime with representatives of the Haitian government, bilateral and multilateral agencies, subject matter experts, and Haitian civil society.

The report says that a recent poll, commissioned by a Port-au-Prince based organization shows that Haitians are no longer bristling at the idea of an international force and some 70% support external security assistance, especially those living in gang-controlled areas.

Still, in the absence of such an international security force or agreement over its deployment within the international community, the United States, Canada, France and now the 15-member Caribbean Community, known as CARICOM, are focusing their efforts on bolstering the Haiti National Police’s capacities to deter and suppress armed gangs, including the trafficking of firearms.

But the HNP, whose formation in 1994 coincided with the disbanding of the Haitian armed forces, has been hobbled by its mandate, leadership, capacity and budgetary constraints, the U.N. argues.

“One persistent deficiency relates to the management and accountability over existing firearms holdings of law enforcement officers and stores of seized weapons,” the report said, raising a long-standing concern in U.S. circles over the disappearance of police weapons and them ending up in hands of criminal gangs.

The most serious challenge facing the national police is its lack of strength — which the United States says should be around 22,000 cops — and its lack of resources.

The HNP has a ratio of 1.06 officers per 1,000 residents — well below the 2.2 per 1,000 recommended by the U.N. The U.N.’s political mission in Haiti says the force actually consists of fewer than 9,000 active duty officers. Haiti’s population is roughly 12 million.

Regardless of the true number, everyone agrees that police’s ability to be effective is hampered by their uneven operational presence across the country, among other factors. A sizable share of the officers are in the capital as well as the specialized units. Also poor allocation of police who have been assigned to provide protection to senior government officials, for example, has further degraded the force’s effectiveness.

“With the exception of a handful of staff stationed at Haiti’s two international airports and selected border crossings, there are virtually none policing key air, land and maritime entry and exit points,” the report said. “The HNP also struggles to manage, share and analyze data within the organization, much less across government agencies.”

Other crime and corruption fighting agencies face similar challenges.

The Haitian Coast Guard, which is under the Haiti National Police, has just 181 officers and had, of its 12 vessels, just a single operational boat, at the time of reporting. Others were either undergoing repairs in the United States or just not working.

The country’s anti-narcotics police brigade, known as BLTS, is also under-resourced and under-staffed. It has just one functioning boat for maritime interdiction and only 317 personnel. The unit “is severely under-resourced and over-stretched,” the report said, noting that all of these shortfalls are contributing to a weak chain of custody over seized contraband, including drugs and firearms.

Arms trafficking

Haiti doesn’t manufacture guns. Most of the weapons coming illegally into the country are from the United States, which has an arms embargo preventing the police and government from easily purchasing guns.

While a 2020 report by Haiti’s disarmament commission estimated there could be as many as 500,000 small arms in the country, the U.N. said the “absolute number of weapons in Haiti may never be known.”

Even still, “the vast majority in circulation are believed to be illegal.”

“According to the Superior Council of the National Police, the HNP registered just 38,000 ‘legal’ firearms in 2015, less than 15% of the estimated national stock at the time,” the report said. “Assuming these figures are remotely accurate, Haiti’s law enforcement agents are outgunned by Haitian residents, private security company personnel and armed gangs.”

For instance, while drugs are more likely to enter via the northern and southern coast of Haiti — notably the city of Les Cayes, Jacmel and Jérémie — the guns and bullets are mostly being funneled through the western and northwestern coasts including Port-au-Prince and Port-de-Paix, where there were two major seizures in 2021.

“The latest uptick in firearm seizures together with intelligence and law enforcement reporting suggests that firearms trafficking between the U.S. and Haiti is surging,” the report said.

According to the U.N., firearms and ammunition typically enter Haiti via land and in cargo ships from Florida, and drugs usually transit the country from seaports, airports and across poorly monitored border points. The weapons and ammunition make their way to gang members and private residents through intermediaries, often through public and private ports and porous checkpoints.

Meanwhile, the cocaine produced in Colombia and the cannabis from Jamaica is shipped directly from those countries or pass via the neighboring Bahamas or Turks and Caicos Islands and Venezuela. From Haiti they are shipped to the Dominican Republic, Western Europe and, primarily, the United States.

Drugs, the report said, are shipped out and are also shared among the rank and file of gangs and serve a modest demand in larger Haitian cities.

Haiti has long served as a transshipment hub, but the U.N. fears that its increased instability may be influencing its attractiveness to traffickers.

“While countries such as the U.S.,Canada and France have invested in strengthening local customs and police capacities, particularly in the north of the country, Haiti lacks meaningful surveillance and patrol infrastructure at the border,” the report said. “The continued high levels of cocaine production in source countries and increased gang influence in Haiti are additional factors that suggest that the HNP may only be capturing a modest share of the drugs passing through the country.”

Latest Stories

  • Winter Weather Causes Power Outages in New York State

    Heavy snow covered parts of upstate New York, on Saturday, March 4, causing power outages in some areas, said National Grid US.This footage posted by Joseph Frascati on Saturday morning shows snow falling over woodland in Chili, a suburb of Rochester in Monroe County.The National Weather Service said the winter weather, including snow, sleet and ice, would taper off into Saturday afternoon. Credit: Joseph Frascati via Storyful

  • Michelle Yeoh reacted to all-white Bafta winners by turning to home comforts

    The actor was nominated for best actress, but lost to Cate Blanchett

  • Belgian mother who murdered her five children euthanised at own request - on 16th anniversary of killings

    A mother who killed her five children has been euthanised at her own request - 16 years to the day after their murders, her lawyer has said. Genevieve Lhermitte slit the throats of her son and daughters - aged three to 14 - with a kitchen knife at their family home in the Belgian town of Nivelles on 28 February 2007. The children's father was out of the country at the time of the killings, after which Lhermitte attempted to take her own life, but failed and was charged with the murders.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Sinks To Another Sickening New Low At CPAC

    Donald Trump's son doubled down with an ugly attack on Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, suggesting he should bag groceries.

  • Footage shows how Russian tanks and armored vehicles keep driving to their death at an infamous mine-filled crossroads

    Videos show Russian tanks and armored vehicles being blown up by mines and anti-tank missiles at the intersection near Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine.

  • Judge who sentenced Alex Murdaugh to life tells disgraced lawyer his murdered wife and son 'will visit you at night'

    The judge handing down his sentence told Murdaugh: "It might not have been you. It might have been the monster you've become" with opioid addiction.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Has Brutally Blunt Advice For Marjorie Taylor Greene

    “Why do we listen to this crazy fool?" Steele wondered as he lit into the conspiracy theorist lawmaker.

  • Alex Murdaugh juror reveals what led panel to find him guilty of murder

    Craig Moyer said that Murdaugh’s lack of remorse, crocodile tears and the damning cellphone video captured by Paul minutes before his murder convinced the panel of his guilt

  • Kellyanne Conway, George Conway To Divorce After Decadeslong Marriage: Report

    The former Trump adviser and the frequent Trump critic have expressed contrasting political views in recent years.

  • Russian COVID Vaccine Creator Found Strangled to Death With Belt

    Telegram / Investigative Committee of RussiaA prominent scientist who helped develop Russia’s COVID vaccine, Sputnik V, was killed in his apartment in Moscow on Thursday, according to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.Andrey Botikov, who worked as a senior researcher at the Gamaleya National Research Center for Ecology and Mathematics, was found dead in his apartment on Thursday. His death is being investigated as a murder, the committee said in a Telegram statement.“Accordin

  • Correctional officer charged with sexually assaulting inmate in Edmonton prison

    EDMONTON — A man who worked as a correctional program officer is accused of sexually assaulting an inmate at the federal Edmonton Institution for Women. Edmonton police say the suspect is alleged to have confined and sexually assaulted a female inmate in January 2022. Police say in a statement Friday that they received a report of the assault in August. Peter Wolf, who is 55, was arrested and charged Tuesday with sexual assault, unlawful confinement and breach of trust by a public officer. Wolf

  • Russia’s Shadow Army Accused of Raping Their Own Allied Troops

    Marko Djurica/ReutersGAROUA-BOULAÏ, Cameroon—Kolimba* and Bissafi* were with about a dozen of their colleagues from the Forces Armées Centrafricaines (FACA), the armed forces of the Central African Republic (CAR), at a military base in the northeastern town of Béloko when armed men attacked around 5 a.m. on Jan. 21.The attackers, from the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC)—a fusion of major rebel groups in CAR—destroyed dozens of vehicles, burned fuel stocks and razed a nearby customs office

  • Ukrainian commander says there are more Russians attacking the city of Bakhmut than there is ammo to kill them

    Volodymyr Nazarenko, a deputy commander in the National Guard of Ukraine, called the situation in Bakhmut "critical."

  • Mexican man who died on U.S. border struggled to pay bills in Canada, family says

    The Mexican man who died Feb. 19 shortly after crossing the border into the United States near Stanstead — in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec — had travelled from Toronto, where he and his family had been living for less than a year. Jose Leos Cervantes, 45, had been struggling to make a living in the Ontario capital when he decided to try his luck in the U.S., his wife said in an interview with a Mexican radio station. The family moved to Toronto in June, hoping to get better pay and bet

  • Aaron Carter’s Mother Shares Graphic Photos From the Scene of His Death

    REUTERS/Robert GalbraithFour months after singer Aaron Carter was discovered dead in his California home at the age of 34, his mother has shared a series of graphic photos that she says were taken at the scene of his death.Jane Carter shared the images in a Facebook post on Wednesday alongside a caption in which she said she’s still looking for answers regarding the circumstances of her son’s death. “Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter,” she wrote. “I wa

  • DeSantis takes aim at prosecutor after TV crew attack

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fresh off removing one Democratic prosecutor, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is eyeing another over how she handled cases involving a suspect charged with fatally shooting a TV reporter, a 9-year-old girl and a woman last week. DeSantis' general counsel sent a letter earlier this week to State Attorney Monique Worrell seeking documents and emails about the prior arrests and prosecution decisions involving 19-year-old Keith Moses, both as juvenile and an adult. Juvenile records

  • House Republicans hang Oversight chair James Comer out to dry after shocking Beau Biden remarks

    Republicans weren’t eager to defend or condemn the House Oversight chair after he suggested President Biden’s late son should have been indicted

  • Wagner Boss Trots Out Terrified Ukrainians to Deliver Grim Message

    Yan Dobronosov/ReutersIt is a battle that has cost thousands, perhaps even tens of thousands, of lives, but Vladmir Putin’s army appears to be on the verge of its first major victory in six months with the capture of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.Yevgeny Prigozhin, the brutal oligarch whose Wagner Group mercenaries have led the months-long assault on Bakhmut, claimed Friday the town was all but surrounded and said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should order his forces to leave via the on

  • Russian TV pundit admits ‘we could lose war in Ukraine’ to stunned guests

    Filmmaker Karen Shakhnazarov said those who claimed the Western alliance was on the verge of falling apart were wrong.

  • Major Russian Victory Feared as Soldier Delivers Grim Message

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Photo Courtesy of DetcomDONETSK, Ukraine—The wrath of Russia’s army is on full display in Bakhmut, with the majority of surviving civilians having fled the ongoing bloodbath while Ukrainian soldiers fight to save the city. Now that Vladimir Putin’s forces are closing in, those who have been pulled out fear what is at stake for their fellow soldiers.One soldier, who goes by the name “Detcom,” spoke with The Daily Beast hours just after leav