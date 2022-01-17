U.N. chief urges business to help poor nations in 'hour of need'

FILE PHOTO: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends news conference at the end of his visit to Lebanon

(Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to business leaders on Monday to support developing countries "in their hour of need" with access to COVID-19 vaccines, help to combat the climate crisis and reform of the global financial system.

Speaking virtually to the World Economic Forum, Guterres said: "Across all three of these areas, we need the support, the ideas, the financing and the voice of the global business community."

He said there has been a "global inability to support developing countries in their hour of need" and warned that without immediate action inequalities and poverty would deepen, fueling more social unrest and more violence.

"We cannot afford this kind of instability," said Guterres, who began a second five-year term as U.N. chief on Jan. 1.

He has long been pushing for more global action to address COVID-19 vaccine inequity and climate change and for reform of the global financial system.

"We need a global financial system that is fit-for-purpose. This means urgent debt restructuring and reforms of the long-term debt architecture," Guterres said.

The World Health Organization last year set targets for 40% of people in all countries to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of 2021 and 70 per cent by the middle of this year.

"We are nowhere near these targets. Vaccination rates in high-income countries are — shamefully — seven times higher than in African countries. We need vaccine equity, now," Guterres said.

He also warned of a lopsided recovery from the pandemic with low-income countries at a huge disadvantage.

"They're experiencing their slowest growth in a generation," Guterres said. "The burdens of record inflation, shrinking fiscal space, high interest rates and soaring energy and food prices are hitting every corner of the world and blocking recovery — especially in low- and some middle-income countries."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, Editing by Franklin Paul)

