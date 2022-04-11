U.S. money market funds say SEC draft rule would kill some products

·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: People exit the headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. asset managers are pushing back on draft rules aimed at fixing systemic risks in the $5 trillion money market funds industry, arguing that one of the proposed measures would kill off popular products, executives told Reuters.

After taxpayers bailed out money market funds, a key source of short-term corporate and municipal funding, for the second time in 12 years during the pandemic-induced turmoil of 2020, the industry is facing renewed regulatory scrutiny.

Money market funds invest in high-quality short-term debt instruments and offer daily redemptions. Investors expect immediate liquidity with little price volatility and are spooked when those expectations are not met during market stress.

As the pandemic shut down the economy in March 2020, investors pulled more than $130 billion from some money market funds, contributing to stress in the short-term funding markets, according to a Treasury analysis that is disputed by the funds industry.

In December, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed boosting money market funds' resilience by, among other measures, adjusting a funds' value in line with trading activity so that redeeming investors bear the costs of exiting a fund and don't dilute remaining investors. In theory, this "swing pricing" reduces the incentive to run to the exit first.

The deadline to submit comments is Monday and the industry is pushing back hard on the swing pricing measures, arguing they would be operationally challenging, impose excessive costs on fund sponsors, and reduce daily liquidity for investors.

"We really do believe that it would kill the product," said Jane Heinrichs, associate general counsel at the Investment Company Institute, which represents the asset managers. "Funds would determine it's not worth the changes necessary to make it work for a product that will no longer meet the needs of investors."

The SEC has provided no data to support the idea, Heinrichs said.

While swing pricing is used by some European funds, it is an unfamiliar concept to U.S. investors, said Peter Yi, a director at Northern Trust Asset Management. "Without a doubt, swing pricing is going to be very difficult for investors to understand."

An SEC spokesperson did not immediately provide comment.

To calm fleeing investors and stem a broader crisis, the Treasury and Federal Reserve in March 2020 launched emergency liquidity facilities to backstop the market. The panic was reminiscent of 2008, when a run on money market funds likewise prompted the U.S. government to prop up the market.

That bailout led the SEC in 2010 and 2014 to introduce rules aimed at reducing the risk of investor runs. But 2020 showed those changes were inadequate, said regulatory experts.

Advocacy groups say money market funds are operating with an implicit government guarantee, without the stringent capital and liquidity requirements such guarantees usually require.

"The government is literally giving private business - the money market fund sponsors - billions and billions a year for nothing," said Dennis Kelleher, president of the Washington-based advocacy group Better Markets. "And then when there’s market stress, they don't have to cover the downside."

His group is calling for wholesale reforms that go further than the SEC's proposal, including bank-like capital buffers.

While the Investment Company Institute opposes swing pricing, it supports in principle the SEC's proposal to raise funds' liquidity requirements, and to allow fund boards more flexibility to charge for or suspend redemptions during stress, known a fund "gate."

In 2020, investor runs accelerated as funds approached a minimum liquidity threshold that, under the current rules, allows fund boards to gate redemptions. The SEC rule would eliminate that bright line.

"By de-linking the fees and gates from the liquidity thresholds and increasing the liquidity levels, you directly address the issues from 2020," Heinrichs said.

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Blue Jays acquire outfielder Bradley Zimmer from Guardians for Anthony Castro

    The Blue Jays have landed a left-handed bat from the Guardians.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Why does the most skilled hockey league have a problem with skill?

    The fallout from the Trevor Zegras-Jay Beagle-Tyson Nash debacle has reignited the debate over what the NHL prioritizes as it seeks to grow the game. The league is filled with stars of skill never seen before but an old-school mentality and the unwritten rules still hold a lot of weight.&nbsp;