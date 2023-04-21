U.S. military preparing options ahead of possible Sudan evacuation

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Milley and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attend a news conference, at Ramstein U.S. Air Base

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (Reuters) - The U.S. military is preparing as many options as possible ahead of a possible evacuation from the U.S. embassy in Sudan but no decisions have been made, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday.

"We've deployed some forces into theater to ensure that we provide as many options as possible if we are called on to do something. And we haven't been called on to do anything yet," Austin told a news conference at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. "No decision on anything has been made."

Reuters reported on Thursday that the United States was sending a large number of additional troops to its base in Djibouti in case of an eventual evacuation from Sudan.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart)